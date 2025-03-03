US JD Vance Volodymyr Zelenskyy

The White House was so proud of JD Vance’s question to Volodymyr Zelenskyy that they gave it a tweet all of its own – and ended up schooled into next year

John Plunkett. Updated March 3rd, 2025

Volodymyr Zelenskyy’s White House summit with Donald Trump was a meeting full of low points – so many low points – this was definitely one of them, when JD Vance took it upon himself to ask the Ukrainian president if he’d ever actually said ‘thank you’ to the US.

In the unlikely event you missed it …

And while the vice president’s question had many people holding their head in their hands (if they weren’t already), the White House was especially proud of it. So much so that they did this.

Absolute state of that.

And we’re glad they did, in a way, because they ended up schooled into the next millennium and beyond.

1.

2.

3.

4.

5.

6.

7.

8.

9.

Article Pages: 1 2