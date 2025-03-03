The White House was so proud of JD Vance’s question to Volodymyr Zelenskyy that they gave it a tweet all of its own – and ended up schooled into next year

US JD Vance Volodymyr Zelenskyy

Volodymyr Zelenskyy’s White House summit with Donald Trump was a meeting full of low points – so many low points – this was definitely one of them, when JD Vance took it upon himself to ask the Ukrainian president if he’d ever actually said ‘thank you’ to the US.

In the unlikely event you missed it …

Vance: Have you said thank you once? Zelenskyy: You think if you speak very loudly— Trump: He’s not speaking loudly. You’ve done a lot of talking. You’re not winning this pic.twitter.com/32wEHc4Pk6 — Acyn (@Acyn) February 28, 2025

And while the vice president’s question had many people holding their head in their hands (if they weren’t already), the White House was especially proud of it. So much so that they did this.

“Have you said thank you once?” –@VP JD Vance pic.twitter.com/kDu0o6gDd4 — The White House (@WhiteHouse) February 28, 2025

Absolute state of that.

And we’re glad they did, in a way, because they ended up schooled into the next millennium and beyond.

They’re trying to make him look tough with the whiniest quote you could imagine https://t.co/7WUIjZ8LZh — Slazac (@TrueSlazac) March 1, 2025

Yes. Many times. All you do is lie. pic.twitter.com/cScwsaIe1Q — Mikita (@mikitaisbased) February 28, 2025

Zelensky has always showed gratitude and said thank you Vance is full of shite — The Real Mr Anderson Fella (@StandSure8) February 28, 2025

Thank you? Russia invaded a country, slaughtered many people, but this thin skinned admin wants a thank you? lol unreal — GrokGPT (@grokxgpt) February 28, 2025

Zelensky has expressed gratitude numerous times. The White House propaganda mschine is on full blast — Executive Team Coach, speaker and author (@wiley_inc) March 1, 2025

Have you said ‘thank you’ to Putin, Vance? I bet you have.https://t.co/IGDUgFoeLP — Pekka Kallioniemi (@P_Kallioniemi) March 1, 2025

That Zelenskyy didn’t tell the sanctimonious prick to go fuck himself is probably the most impressive act of willpower I’ve seen in a long time. https://t.co/VbMq6nFAJt — Andrew Fox (@Mr_Andrew_Fox) March 1, 2025

