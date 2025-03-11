Stop what you’re doing and check out this woman’s amazing ‘trumpetless trumpeting’ party piece

Entertainment next-level skills

Apparently, we all have a talent, but some are more unusual than others.

For example, there are people who have discovered – don’t ask us how – that they can do mirror-writing with their feet, or that they can skip using their arms as a rope.

For some reason, I always pick these people to talk to at parties – and that’s my talent.

Over on TikTok, comedian Taylor Michele –taylorxmichele – wowed fans and went viral with her truly remarkable talent, which you simply have to see and hear for yourself.

Imagine the possibilities – she can travel to gigs without carrying a cumbersome instrument, she doesn’t have to buy brass polish or drain a spit valve. Spectacular.

The 2021 video got the thumbs up from TikTok users.

1.

Trumpets players are real silent since this video came out.

Jacob

2.

Greatest thing I’ve ever seen.



3.

THE HIGH NOTE ??????? ARE YOU KIDDING ME????

Brittany

4.

Do you play weddings?

Tychul

5.

This talent. I WANT IT.

Lauren Paley

It found its way to Twitter/X, where it picked up more tips of the hat – like these.

Oh my God???? pic.twitter.com/yWCRvWkTPB — BLACK FEMALE LEAD (@ThisBeLi) March 27, 2021

Trumpet players HATE her thanks to this one weird trick pic.twitter.com/177Lc0M73A — Barstool Sports (@barstoolsports) March 28, 2021

I've seen this done before, but never quite so impressively. Like shooting bullets at a bell. https://t.co/PLT32J78u6 — Michael Moran (@TheMichaelMoran) March 28, 2021

She’s far too good to stop at one, so here’s another treat from her repertoire for your enjoyment.

