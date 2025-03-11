Tesla stock is plummeting, and people just love that for Elon Musk – 21 nuggets of schadenfreude

News elon musk Tesla

It can’t have escaped you that Tesla isn’t most people’s favourite brand these days. Its close association with CEO Elon Musk has made it so toxic that people have been defacing the vehicles, often with the word ‘Swasticar’.

Since Elon Musk’s DOGE has been stripping federal departments of funding, rummaging through people’s confidential records, and randomly firing employees, protests have been taking place outside Tesla showrooms, which are not run on a franchise basis.

Over the weekend, nearly 50,000 protesters gathered at Tesla locations worldwide, demonstrating the growing strength of our movement. Tesla is facing mounting challenges, with sales plummeting across multiple countries. — Alt National Park Service (@altnps.bsky.social) March 10, 2025 at 3:33 PM

Due to a combination of the protests, already plummeting sales, and the overall weakening of markets by Donald Trump‘s tariff wars, Tesla share prices have experienced what is known in technical terms as a right hammering.

Shares of Elon Musk's EV brand Tesla plunged nearly 10% at the opening of markets Monday, following a weekend of protests and poor sales numbers. [image or embed] — MeidasTouch (@meidastouch.com) March 10, 2025 at 3:06 PM

Musk is less than thrilled.

Other people, however, are verging on the ecstatic. Here are some of their reactions.

1.

2.

Twitter is down. Tesla stock is plummeting. SpaceX’s rocket imploded. All owned by the same guy who’s now in charge of our federal government. — Brian Tyler Cohen (@briantylercohen.bsky.social) March 10, 2025 at 5:15 PM

3.

4.

5.

6.

7.

8.

9.

putting live tesla stock updates on the TV and watching it go up and down with the homies like it’s the superbowl — onion person (@junlper.beer) March 10, 2025 at 3:22 PM

10.

Tesla is crashing, just one of the many ways a Tesla can catch fire. — Sen. Lemon Gogurt (@ugarles.bsky.social) March 10, 2025 at 5:07 PM

11.