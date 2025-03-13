US doge donald trump magas

This Maga who doesn’t understand how taxes work is a classic example of the awfulness of arguing with a stupid person

John Plunkett. Updated March 13th, 2025

To the United States now, where actor, activist and much else besides Sam Seder took part in a debate with a whole room of Magas on a YouTube page called Jubilee, which puts together people with diametrically opposed views.

Now we hadn’t of Seder before but having watched a whole bunch of clips we might be his new number one fan.

Not just because of what he believes in, or how he tried to put these Magas right, but with the extraordinary patience he showed after this particular Maga-in-chief just could not get how taxes work.

It was a debate about Elon Musk’s DOGE and DEI (diversity, equity, and inclusion) and the various potential tax benefits it has to offer. Not to everyone, mind, as Seder was at pains to point out. And we really do mean pain.

The look on his face at the end surely speaks for us all. Extraordinary scenes! And here are a whole bunch of the many, many things people said about their exchange.

1.

2.

3.

4.

5.

6.

Article Pages: 1 2