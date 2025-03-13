Animals cats

There’s never a bad time to remind ourselves of this viral ginger gent with a feline ‘Scouse’ accent

Poke Staff. Updated March 13th, 2025

This is Phineas the cat. As you can see, he’s a gorgeous ginger tabby with a surprisingly expressive face for a cat. He also has his own TikTok account, on which he has more than 1.4 million followers, which – we believe – makes him a bona fide influencer. Or Phinfluencer.

@phineasthecat Phin takes breakfast time… seriously. 😸 And no, he does not let his cerebellar hypoplasia slow him down one bit! 😺 #phineasthecat #catsoftiktok #cats #cerebellarhypoplasia ♬ original sound – Phineas

He has a condition called cerebellar hypoplasia, which makes his movements somewhat erratic, but he’s otherwise healthy and he’s clearly, nonetheless, a very spirited little guy.

He also has a very loud voice.

@phineasthecat Phin's cerebellar hypoplasia certainly doesn't diminish his confidence!!! #phineasthecat #orangeisthenewblackandtan #catsoftiktok #cerebellarhypoplasia #cat ♬ original sound – Phineas

The clip of Phin’s long meow turned up on Twitter, where @thxgworkout noticed something else about it.

The comments left no doubt thatPhin had gained a new branch of his fan club.

If Scouse_Ma says he sounds Scouse – it’s official.

PlateDeals had an explanation.

Finally – Phin’s Scouse accent went so wildly viral, it even led to hilarity on the Chris Evans Breakfast Show.

@virginradiouk Does this cat have a Scouse accent? @Phineas #Scouse #Cat #ScouseAccent #RachelHorne #VassosAlexander #ChrisEvans #ChrisEvansBreakfastShow #VirginRadioUK #FYP ♬ original sound – Virgin Radio UK

