There’s never a bad time to remind ourselves of this viral ginger gent with a feline ‘Scouse’ accent

This is Phineas the cat. As you can see, he’s a gorgeous ginger tabby with a surprisingly expressive face for a cat. He also has his own TikTok account, on which he has more than 1.4 million followers, which – we believe – makes him a bona fide influencer. Or Phinfluencer.

He has a condition called cerebellar hypoplasia, which makes his movements somewhat erratic, but he’s otherwise healthy and he’s clearly, nonetheless, a very spirited little guy.

He also has a very loud voice.

The clip of Phin’s long meow turned up on Twitter, where @thxgworkout noticed something else about it.

no but why does the cat have a scouse accent? someone anyone tell me you hear it too pic.twitter.com/xoCEwIJzvY — (@thxgworkout) March 26, 2023

The comments left no doubt thatPhin had gained a new branch of his fan club.

1.

me when I didn’t get eurovision tickets https://t.co/nQK9VC5uQS — Duolingo (@duolingoUK) March 27, 2023

2.

Absolutely. Full on Scouse cat. https://t.co/au6WCRFwXW — Toby Rothwell (@RothwellToby) March 29, 2023

3.

OH MY GOD I CANT UNHEAR IT https://t.co/H72YuCYX06 — CinderShots (@Cinder_Shots) March 27, 2023

4.

I can’t stop thinking about how much this cat sounds like Steven Gerrard https://t.co/o7Gx9IAT1s — Olivia Lavelle♏️ (@olivialavelle1) March 27, 2023

5.

Atomic Kitten. https://t.co/XPfMKDa1FE — Outta here, see you on BlueSky (@AliCatterall) March 27, 2023

6.

Scouse cat has broken me https://t.co/4FDobjlUoM — silent bill 4: the room (@billykeable) March 27, 2023

7.

saving this video for whenever one of my clients wants to learn a Scouse accent https://t.co/T1mweWUPAq — Dani Morse-Kopp (@danimorsekopp) March 29, 2023

If Scouse_Ma says he sounds Scouse – it’s official.

HAHAHAHAHAAAA IT DOES AS WELL https://t.co/tguSJxtxmp — Scouse_Ma (@Scouse_ma) March 27, 2023

PlateDeals had an explanation.

He's from Meowsyside, that's why — plate-deals (@PlateDeals) March 27, 2023

Finally – Phin’s Scouse accent went so wildly viral, it even led to hilarity on the Chris Evans Breakfast Show.

Source @phineasthecat H/T @thxgworkout Image Screengrab, Wikimedia Commons