There’s never a bad time to remind ourselves of this viral ginger gent with a feline ‘Scouse’ accent
This is Phineas the cat. As you can see, he’s a gorgeous ginger tabby with a surprisingly expressive face for a cat. He also has his own TikTok account, on which he has more than 1.4 million followers, which – we believe – makes him a bona fide influencer. Or Phinfluencer.
@phineasthecat Phin takes breakfast time… seriously. 😸 And no, he does not let his cerebellar hypoplasia slow him down one bit! 😺 #phineasthecat #catsoftiktok #cats #cerebellarhypoplasia ♬ original sound – Phineas
He has a condition called cerebellar hypoplasia, which makes his movements somewhat erratic, but he’s otherwise healthy and he’s clearly, nonetheless, a very spirited little guy.
He also has a very loud voice.
@phineasthecat Phin's cerebellar hypoplasia certainly doesn't diminish his confidence!!! #phineasthecat #orangeisthenewblackandtan #catsoftiktok #cerebellarhypoplasia #cat ♬ original sound – Phineas
The clip of Phin’s long meow turned up on Twitter, where @thxgworkout noticed something else about it.
no but why does the cat have a scouse accent? someone anyone tell me you hear it too pic.twitter.com/xoCEwIJzvY
— (@thxgworkout) March 26, 2023
The comments left no doubt thatPhin had gained a new branch of his fan club.
1.
me when I didn’t get eurovision tickets https://t.co/nQK9VC5uQS
— Duolingo (@duolingoUK) March 27, 2023
2.
Absolutely. Full on Scouse cat. https://t.co/au6WCRFwXW
— Toby Rothwell (@RothwellToby) March 29, 2023
3.
OH MY GOD
I CANT UNHEAR IT https://t.co/H72YuCYX06
— CinderShots (@Cinder_Shots) March 27, 2023
4.
I can’t stop thinking about how much this cat sounds like Steven Gerrard https://t.co/o7Gx9IAT1s
— Olivia Lavelle♏️ (@olivialavelle1) March 27, 2023
5.
Atomic Kitten. https://t.co/XPfMKDa1FE
— Outta here, see you on BlueSky (@AliCatterall) March 27, 2023
6.
Scouse cat has broken me https://t.co/4FDobjlUoM
— silent bill 4: the room (@billykeable) March 27, 2023
7.
saving this video for whenever one of my clients wants to learn a Scouse accent https://t.co/T1mweWUPAq
— Dani Morse-Kopp (@danimorsekopp) March 29, 2023
If Scouse_Ma says he sounds Scouse – it’s official.
HAHAHAHAHAAAA IT DOES AS WELL https://t.co/tguSJxtxmp
— Scouse_Ma (@Scouse_ma) March 27, 2023
PlateDeals had an explanation.
He's from Meowsyside, that's why
— plate-deals (@PlateDeals) March 27, 2023
Finally – Phin’s Scouse accent went so wildly viral, it even led to hilarity on the Chris Evans Breakfast Show.
@virginradiouk Does this cat have a Scouse accent? @Phineas #Scouse #Cat #ScouseAccent #RachelHorne #VassosAlexander #ChrisEvans #ChrisEvansBreakfastShow #VirginRadioUK #FYP ♬ original sound – Virgin Radio UK
