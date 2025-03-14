17 weary responses to Elon Musk sharing a post blaming public sector workers for deaths caused by Hitler
Meanwhile, on the bird app that’s not a bird anymore, Elon Musk shared a post that appears to defend Hitler, Mao and Stalin. Not appears to – it defends them, and Musk is almost certainly trolling, having clearly enjoyed the ‘did he or didn’t he?’ discourse after he did two Nazi salutes after Trump’s inauguration.
Here’s the post.
Perhaps it’s an attempt to divert attention from Tesla’s stock value – which dropped again yesterday – or the fact that DOGE has lost yet another legal challenge, but it probably won’t do much for Tesla’s share value, or his approval ratings with the American public.
All sorts of bad news for Trump in new CNN poll:
– Trump job approval 45%-54%, 5 pt drop in last 2 weeks
– Deeply underwater on economy, tariffs
– Musk job approval 35%-53%, worse than Biden 2024
www.cnn.com/2025/03/12/p…
— Simon Rosenberg (@simonwdc.bsky.social) March 12, 2025 at 2:06 PM
Bluesky users had some thoughts.
1.
can’t believe the guy who gave a Nazi salute is defending Hitler, who could have predicted it
— Toby Earle (@tobyontv.bsky.social) March 14, 2025 at 7:00 AM
2.
Elon Musk Retweet: "Hitler Didn't Murder Millions of People… Public Sector Workers Did"
Musk uses Holocaust to take apparent swipe at federal workers meidasnews.com/news/elon-mu…
— PatriotTakes (@patriottakes.bsky.social) March 13, 2025 at 4:56 PM
3.
Musk is an absolutely depraved and evil man. Defending Stalin, Hitler, and Mao in order to justify firing VA nurses and park rangers? How does one come to hate civil servants so much? Insane, and dangerous.
— David Burbach (@dburbach.bsky.social) March 13, 2025 at 2:05 PM
4.
We have reached the “Hitler did nothing wrong” stage of Elon Musk totally not being a Nazi.
— Oliver Alexander (@oalexanderdk.bsky.social) March 13, 2025 at 1:57 PM
5.
Just a Roman retweet
— Dave Itzkoff (@ditzkoff.bsky.social) March 13, 2025 at 11:27 AM
6.
*in between sobs about his cars being vandalized and the stock plummeting* I have to retweet that hitler did not kill anyone
— ostonox (@ostonox.com) March 14, 2025 at 4:56 AM
7.
It's arguably not even the biggest problem with this post that Musk retweeted, but claiming that "Hitler didn't murder millions of people" is quintessential Holocaust denialism. (Don't expect ADL to care.)
— Mark Joseph Stern (@mjsdc.bsky.social) March 13, 2025 at 2:24 PM
8.
Just a senior member of the Trump administration amplifying a claim that Stalin, Mao and Hitler aren’t responsible for the deaths of millions of people.
— Andrew Weinstein (@andrewjweinstein.com) March 13, 2025 at 3:06 PM
9.
in which Elon Musk amplified a post that falsifies and rewrites history & tries to trick you into blaming victims of Hitler rather than Hitler himself. This is a redo of what Musk said on an X Spaces event he did to promote AfD’s leader Alice Weidel.
— Lora Kolodny (@lorak.bsky.social) March 14, 2025 at 2:28 AM