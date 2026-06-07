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Pete Hegseth used a D-Day speech to talk about migrants “invading European beaches” – 16 historically furious and funny responses

Michael White. Updated June 7th, 2026

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The anniversary of the D-Day landings on June 6, 1944 is an annual, sombre occasion, prompting us to reflect on ideas of sacrifice and bravery.

So, naturally, the Trump administration sent one of its biggest buffoons to speak on its behalf on this special day.

Pete Hegseth was in Normandy to mark the anniversary of the beach landings and he gave a speech there that has put many people’s backs up and not just in Europe.

He said:

“Sadly, today, different European beaches are stormed by different dangerous ideologies. Beaches in Spain, in Italy, in Greece and Bulgaria. Boats and men arrive. When will European capitals do something about that invasion?”

Hegseth’s remarks – delivered in the context of the D-Day anniversary – have been condemned as ignorant and disrespectful. Here’s some of the response.

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