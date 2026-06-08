US donald trump

Donald Trump flounced out of an interview in a rage after the reporter pushed back on his claims of Californian election interference – 24 scathing reactions

Oonagh Keating. Updated June 8th, 2026

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While Donald Trump has a number of old favourites when he goes into rant mode – Crooked Hillary, Sleepy Joe, his perfect phone call with Ukraine – his top lie is still that he won in 2020, but the Dems orchestrated some sort of election fraud.

With the red flag of Trump projection waving harder by the minute, he has recently turned his attention to the California Primary, which took place on June 2, but for which there is no result as postal ballots are still being counted.

Not only has the president taken several opportunities to spread this smear against the state where he lost twice, but he has set his weaponised DoJ on them with a number of investigations.

On Sunday, Trump sat down for Meet the Press with NBC News journalist Kristen Welker, who dared to mention the elephant in the room – there’s absolutely no evidence of election fraud in California.

She lit the blue touch paper, but she forgot to stand well back.

The recording equipment was the first casualty, since we can all agree that Trump’s dignity had already bitten the dust years ago, if it ever existed.

We presume his handlers made some hasty calls and talked the president down, because this happened.

Who hasn’t stormed out of an interview because of the rain, coincidentally just after being called out on a lie?

Marcia Brady from the Brady Bunch says 'Sure, Jan' in a sceptical way.

Kristen Welker backed up his outrageous excuse, with some heavily implied subtext.

Nobody bought it.

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