Donald Trump flounced out of an interview in a rage after the reporter pushed back on his claims of Californian election interference – 24 scathing reactions

US donald trump

While Donald Trump has a number of old favourites when he goes into rant mode – Crooked Hillary, Sleepy Joe, his perfect phone call with Ukraine – his top lie is still that he won in 2020, but the Dems orchestrated some sort of election fraud.

With the red flag of Trump projection waving harder by the minute, he has recently turned his attention to the California Primary, which took place on June 2, but for which there is no result as postal ballots are still being counted.

Trump: "You see what's happening in California — they're rigging the election (they're actually counting the votes … ) pic.twitter.com/jnPY3IHjov — Aaron Rupar (@atrupar) June 4, 2026

Not only has the president taken several opportunities to spread this smear against the state where he lost twice, but he has set his weaponised DoJ on them with a number of investigations.

On Sunday, Trump sat down for Meet the Press with NBC News journalist Kristen Welker, who dared to mention the elephant in the room – there’s absolutely no evidence of election fraud in California.

She lit the blue touch paper, but she forgot to stand well back.

Trump has a meltdown and ends the interview Welker: Just to be very clear, there's no evidence of what you're saying. Trump: There’s a lot of evidence. There’s tremendous evidence. There’s nothing but evidence. The election was rigged. And it’s happening again in California.… pic.twitter.com/8xcPKFGE6m — Acyn (@Acyn) June 7, 2026

The recording equipment was the first casualty, since we can all agree that Trump’s dignity had already bitten the dust years ago, if it ever existed.

lol Trump stomped on NBC's microphone when he stormed out of his Meet the Press interview (watch for it 6 seconds into this clip) pic.twitter.com/SLZLnWeP5M — Aaron Rupar (@atrupar) June 7, 2026

We presume his handlers made some hasty calls and talked the president down, because this happened.

Trump shortly after this meltdown: I just did an interview…but it was raining. It was with NBC fake news. And because it was raining, I got a little bit angry at them. I was not happy with them. But we had a good time. https://t.co/XjkNG9ps8C pic.twitter.com/5LicNnvJUt — Acyn (@Acyn) June 7, 2026

Who hasn’t stormed out of an interview because of the rain, coincidentally just after being called out on a lie?

Kristen Welker backed up his outrageous excuse, with some heavily implied subtext.

🚨BREAKING UPDATE: Kristen Welker addresses Trump's abruptly leaving her show like an 80-year-old baby, trolling him in brilliant fashion. “We both acknowledged complications in the interview posed by the RAIN.” This is trolling 101. 🤣 https://t.co/t6GeZozivQ pic.twitter.com/jFzWRnxu8g — CALL TO ACTIVISM (@CalltoActivism) June 7, 2026

My interview with President Trump on Friday afternoon was unfortunately complicated by weather issues. In spite of those challenges, we still had a substantial conversation on issues from the Iran war to the economy to the so-called “anti-weaponization” fund. Tune in for the full… pic.twitter.com/zjYCVOZiCF — Kristen Welker (@kwelkernbc) June 7, 2026

Nobody bought it.

1.

Totally unhinged lunatic. Just look at his face at the end. An angry psychopath wrecking this country. https://t.co/WGioUEY1SN — Ron Filipkowski (@RonFilipkowski) June 7, 2026

2.

Remember when we were told women were too emotional to be president https://t.co/sdGBpsHqir — Molly Jong-Fast (@MollyJongFast) June 7, 2026

3.

Reminder: Trump’s own lackey has had to shut down right-wing conspiracy theories. And Trump’s own party isn’t playing into the conspiracy theory outrage machine either. https://t.co/xV891tmOSy pic.twitter.com/nqONC4B0GA — Governor Newsom Press Office (@GovPressOffice) June 7, 2026

4.

🚨BREAKING: TRUMP JUST HAD HIS WORST MELTDOWN EVER. Trump completely unravels when Kristen Welker challenged him on his California election claims. Instead of providing evidence, he called her "crooked" and "stupid," attacked the press, and abruptly WALKS OUT in the middle of… pic.twitter.com/Ouom3DoalX — CALL TO ACTIVISM (@CalltoActivism) June 7, 2026

5.

It’s been 5 years, 7 months, and 4 days since the 2020 election, and he has still never shown any credible evidence that the election was rigged. https://t.co/gjAE0rDA7d — Melanie D'Arrigo (@DarrigoMelanie) June 7, 2026

6.

Because Kristen Welker finally asked some hard hitting questions Bitch-Baby angrily stormed off the stage. Fucking epic. More please. pic.twitter.com/ayZqmh1BLA — Marlene Robertson🇨🇦 (@marlene4719) June 7, 2026

7.

Him ripping off the mic and crushing it underfoot is extra unhinged even by his standards https://t.co/8YQve6ymTW — nikki mccann ramírez (@NikkiMcR) June 7, 2026

8.

9.

Emotionally unstable man goes on paranoid, babbling rant. Somewhere in that suit, he has a small card with the codes to 1500 strategic nuclear weapons. https://t.co/ggwtvofV9X — Tom Nichols (@RadioFreeTom) June 7, 2026

10.

Again, he gets graded on a curve. Dude is losing his shit because a reporter pushes back a bit on his lies, and he loses his temper, insults her, and walks out of the interview. And yet, he keeps being presented as a sane and normal person. https://t.co/rb7aB0o8Qh — Zito (@_Zeets) June 7, 2026

11.

Remove him from office immediately. We can’t keep doing this shit. 25 Amendment now https://t.co/fhCGFuuv5L — Harry Sisson (@harryjsisson) June 7, 2026

12.