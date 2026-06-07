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Royal Mail finally delivered this man’s magazine from 2007 – 19 first class responses to really write home about

Michael White. Updated June 7th, 2026

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Royal Mail’s problems delivering mail on time are legendary – just this week, another investigation was launched into its failure to deliver first class post.

But writer Paul S. Edwards’s case of late delivery really is something to write home about.

Over the weekend, Paul shared some images of an edition of ‘Mother & Baby’ magazine that was just delivered to his house, along with a latter from Royal Mail apologising for the condition it’s in.

The catch? The magazine should have been delivered in 2007.

Paul’s caption reads:

“Well done @RoyalMail – took a mere 19 years to deliver this magazine. Inconvenience? Well the kids have now left home…”

His, erm, post about the post has gone viral, and people are a mixture of amused and bemused, with some also sharing their own bizarre missed post stories.

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Source: Twitter/X/LovelessAge