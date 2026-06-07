Royal Mail finally delivered this man’s magazine from 2007 – 19 first class responses to really write home about

Life royal mail the UK

Royal Mail’s problems delivering mail on time are legendary – just this week, another investigation was launched into its failure to deliver first class post.

But writer Paul S. Edwards’s case of late delivery really is something to write home about.

Over the weekend, Paul shared some images of an edition of ‘Mother & Baby’ magazine that was just delivered to his house, along with a latter from Royal Mail apologising for the condition it’s in.

The catch? The magazine should have been delivered in 2007.

Well done @RoyalMail – took a mere 19 years to deliver this magazine. Inconvenience? Well the kids have now left home …. pic.twitter.com/FSu0QWejdT — Paul S Edwards (@LovelessAge) June 5, 2026

Paul’s caption reads:

“Well done @RoyalMail – took a mere 19 years to deliver this magazine. Inconvenience? Well the kids have now left home…”

His, erm, post about the post has gone viral, and people are a mixture of amused and bemused, with some also sharing their own bizarre missed post stories.

1.

I would absolutely love to know what happened here, but it's kind of charming that they delivered it at all, and with a note of apology. https://t.co/mr62HyCq4z — Rory Sutherland (@rorysutherland) June 6, 2026

2.

That belongs in a museum now 🤣🤣 — Charli Day (@charli_says) June 6, 2026

3.

I said that to my daughter ! — Paul S Edwards (@LovelessAge) June 6, 2026

4.

At least it eventually turned up. 😂 Sent my MiL a milestone birthday card. It never arrived, parents said nothing. We were pilloried in the family for forgetting the event, regardless of the financial contribution we’d made to her gift organised by siblings. It came up at… — Denny Wright (@DennyTWright) June 6, 2026

5.

That surely has to be a new record for longest time for mail to arrive. (As a side note – 2007 being described as 19 years ago is making me feel old!! 😂) — Simon Pittman (@LibraryPlayer) June 6, 2026

6.

Something simikar happened to us as well. Turns out the gift card a family member sent my kid had fallen behind a desk at the post office. 13 years later when they renovated the post office it was found and still delivered. The mailman told me the story. 😁 — Mosor (@Vertikalala) June 6, 2026

7.

There’s a portal to another world where missing post goes — Paul S Edwards (@LovelessAge) June 6, 2026

8.

Bonkers isn’t it — Paul S Edwards (@LovelessAge) June 5, 2026

9.

🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣 Look at me, being all upset about a piece of furniture being delayed just a fortnight (or more, let’s see). https://t.co/FLwRKzxlu3 — Sagorika (@sagorika_s) June 6, 2026

10.

I have heard of going over your due date but … https://t.co/ZMW25YJmuB — Rachel Canwell (@bookbound2019) June 6, 2026

11.

Estimated delivery time: A new Monarch and 6 Prime Ministers 😆 https://t.co/qxf8OPDkwL — Charlotte Morgan (@WelshWandererHQ) June 6, 2026

12.

13.

Did Postman Pat experience an Acid Trip in 2007 and simply forgot to post https://t.co/esySdWzoIH — Alex Dowling (@ViciVidiVeniAD) June 6, 2026

14.

so all those lost letters and birthday cards will actually turn up one day ?! thats so bittersweet https://t.co/6AaZc5zNj9 — vivi – trying to survive alvls📚 (@viviseye) June 7, 2026

15.

All those Mum’s tips and useful advice you missed! Just imagine how different life could have been. I’d sue. — Jill Collier 🟥 (@JillCollier16) June 6, 2026

16.

That’s quite amazing though! There’s something really quite compelling about the idea of ordering a magazine to give you tips for bringing up your baby and receiving it once the job is done! The old you meeting up with the wiser you… I hope you still read it! — Cllr Lucy Trimnell 🫖 (@LucyTrims) June 6, 2026

17.

😳 I thought Funky Pigeon was bad when it to a year to deliver 50th birthday cards, a year too late. — Silver Frill 💃 (@SilverFrill) June 6, 2026

18.

Congrats on making it through parenting without it, though — Elliot Tweeterino (@SCAandC) June 6, 2026

19.

I just a had a RM 2nd class delivery take two weeks to arrive. I feel better now. — Montague H. Withnail (@sponge_or_stone) June 6, 2026

Source: Twitter/X/LovelessAge