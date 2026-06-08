Failed Reform candidate Matt Goodwin claimed that ‘JD Vance is closer to the British people than Keir Starmer’, and the chinny reckon was visible from space

Politics JD Vance matt goodwin Reform UK

Remember Matt Goodwin? He was the Reform UK candidate for the Gorton and Denton by-election back in February, but was roundly beaten by Hannah Spencer who was representing the Green Party.

Congratulations to Hannah Spencer. Look at Matt's face. He doesn't know where to look. His divisive rhetoric failed. pic.twitter.com/cFlcas4JVc — Mukhtar (@I_amMukhtar) February 27, 2026

It was around that time that Goodwin was hawking his new self-published book The Suicide of a Nation, which was subsequently discovered to have been reliant on heavy AI use and was riddled with factual errors and fabricated quotations. This resulted in the coining of a brilliant new nickname for the author – MattGPT.

Well, now he’s come out in support of US Vice President JD Vance after the VP waded into UK politics to blame the tragic murder of Henry Nowak on ‘migration’. Of course he has.

Here’s his Tweet.

JD Vance is closer to the British people than Keir Starmer. Starmer has never understood this country. Which is why he’s already on the way out. — Matt Goodwin (@GoodwinMJ) June 6, 2026

Now, we’re the first to admit that Keir Starmer hasn’t been the most effective of PMs, but to say that JD Vance is closer to the UK electorate?!

Well, people weren’t having it…

1.

What the fuck do you know about the British people? You were rejected by them. — Oliver (@OWS1892) June 6, 2026

2.

The majority of Brits think JD VANCE is a total prat.

How deluded are you? — Narinder Kaur (@narindertweets) June 6, 2026

3.

The majority of us Brits think Vance is an absolute helmet — Patrick Dearden (@Deardenpad) June 6, 2026

4.

Yeah right 🙄 "JD Vance even less popular with Brits than Donald Trump"https://t.co/GNKbpNd0bB — I Fought The Door (@IFoughtTheDoor) June 6, 2026

5.

Complete bollocks … Vance has zero in common with the vast majority of British people. His views of the Uk are distorted and unwelcome. Your support for him shows just how unpatriotic you are. — Tim Chapman 💙 (@timchap) June 6, 2026

6.

I’m not sure your assumptions about “the British people” have been particularly successful to date, have they Matt? They certainly didn’t want you representing them in parliament.#GortonAndDenton — Regular Jo (@JoMichaels17) June 6, 2026

7.

Matt, we already gave you our answer when you stood as a failed candidate. Stop trying to involve others to give yourself relevance – nobody wants you here why don’t you go to US and be a sycophant there instead ! — Trueman (@DadGamerOne) June 6, 2026

8.

Blimey. Reading the replies on here you are absolutely owned. If you're losing this platform you are truly fucked. Happy days. — Richard (@ccfcwills) June 6, 2026

9.

He is a foreign citizen trying to get involved in destabilising our country. The irony here of your position. — Indy D (@Indy_S_D) June 6, 2026

10.

For someone who thinks of themselves as a "patriot" you're making a right show of yourself here.. — Paul Walker (@r5paul) June 6, 2026

11.

JD Vance doesn’t speak for most of America never mind the UK. https://t.co/aTjSBgJvBV — Bob Morgan 🇬🇧🇺🇦 💙 (@Bbmorg) June 6, 2026

12.

Matt, please stop talking in the name of ‘the British people’ over half of whom think you and JD Vance are utter pricks. https://t.co/K9yQqsguSr — Dr. Jane Clare Jones (@janeclarejones) June 6, 2026

13.

Love this photo of JD Vance.

You can tell he is a man of peace.

A man who is upset by violence and desperately wants to explain it and thus ultimately end it.

Pray for him as he spreads his message of peace and harmony to the UK.🙏🏻 pic.twitter.com/ZiSWf6egXQ — Sir Michael Take CBE (@MichaelTakeMP) June 6, 2026

14.

Well this is just nonsense https://t.co/5LhgYkmRSq — Jordon-Lee (@JordonLee) June 6, 2026

15.

Utter shite!

Although I'll give Vance this, he was right about Trump around 10yrs ago…. pic.twitter.com/fKSe3qLZyv — Day 17 🏴󠁧󠁢󠁳󠁣󠁴󠁿🇪🇺 @day17anne.bsky.social (@Day17_Anne) June 6, 2026

@radartabs had a suggestion to keep Matt Goodwin from making embarrassing pronouncements.

Why don’t you knock it up into a book. You’ll have a first draft in 5 minutes or so…. https://t.co/EAzgwBK7WC — funf.studio (@radartabs) June 6, 2026

Image Screengrab, Wikimedia Commons