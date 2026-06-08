Politics JD Vance matt goodwin Reform UK

Failed Reform candidate Matt Goodwin claimed that ‘JD Vance is closer to the British people than Keir Starmer’, and the chinny reckon was visible from space

David Harris. Updated June 8th, 2026

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Remember Matt Goodwin? He was the Reform UK candidate for the Gorton and Denton by-election back in February, but was roundly beaten by Hannah Spencer who was representing the Green Party.

It was around that time that Goodwin was hawking his new self-published book The Suicide of a Nation, which was subsequently discovered to have been reliant on heavy AI use and was riddled with factual errors and fabricated quotations. This resulted in the coining of a brilliant new nickname for the author – MattGPT.

Well, now he’s come out in support of US Vice President JD Vance after the VP waded into UK politics to blame the tragic murder of Henry Nowak on ‘migration’. Of course he has.

Here’s his Tweet.

Now, we’re the first to admit that Keir Starmer hasn’t been the most effective of PMs, but to say that JD Vance is closer to the UK electorate?!

Well, people weren’t having it…

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@radartabs had a suggestion to keep Matt Goodwin from making embarrassing pronouncements.

Image Screengrab, Wikimedia Commons