Ian Hislop relentlessly tore “cockroach” Michael Gove apart to his face on HIGNFY, and it will be 4 minutes of your time well spent

News HIGNFY Ian Hislop michael gove

We turn now to Michael Gove, the Brexit-embracing former Tory party leader wannabe turned editor of the Spectator.

No, wait come back, it’s worth it, we swear!

Gove appeared on this weekend’s edition of Have I Got News For You. And Ian Hislop quickly set his sights on Gove and ripped into him, not letting up for the whole episode.

Handily, Twitter/X user @implausibleblog has compiled it all into a 4-minute clip.

Ian Hislop repeatedly slams Michael Gove on Have I Got News For You #HIGNFY "I mean, you were sacked and then dismissed, you almost came back. I mean there are cockroaches I know who are in we of your ability" "Cameron said you have one overriding quality, that is disloyalty"… pic.twitter.com/ZdQAS71htZ — Farrukh (@implausibleblog) June 5, 2026

He picks out some of Hislop’s barbs in the Twitter caption:

“I mean, you were sacked and then dismissed, you almost came back. I mean there are cockroaches I know who are in we of your ability” “Cameron said you have one overriding quality, that is disloyalty” “I prefer to be talking about levelling up” “Can I just say at this point, I’ve always liked experts” “A turbulent week, what we’ve seen is a large number of Cabinet members stabbing each other in the back in the hope of becoming leader. Michael” “In the old days you used to get into trouble with emails, didn’t you Michael”

And people have been loving seeing Gove having all this thrown in his face – even if it doesn’t seem to bother him.

1.

Great stuff here from Ian Hislop. Gove is a total disgrace and should never have been on the programme. Luckily Ian Hislop made it uncomfortable for him. https://t.co/ApJ7INqtfQ — Barbara Nadel (@BarbaraNadel) June 6, 2026

2.

I don't want people like Gove insulted. I want them in jail for all the harm they've caused. But I'll settle for never having to see them again on TV. — Brexit Bin 🇪🇺🇬🇧🇩🇪🕊🇺🇦 #BrexitHasFailed (@BrexitBin) June 6, 2026

3.

#Gove gets a severe scolding from Ian Hislop #HIGNFY which he laughs off as if it was all one big joke.

Some might say deserves a more harsh punishment for the damage he has caused.

We are all poorer, our public services are underfunded due to his political machinations https://t.co/mcpt8Lq7hi — Glasgow for Europe (@GlasgowEurope) June 6, 2026

4.

gove really is a contemptable worm. https://t.co/wa1AOwgYll — brexit, the scam that keeps on taking (@johwilcha) June 6, 2026

5.

Inviting this odious excresence onto the show is distasteful, but at least Hislop reminded him and us of some of his most disgraceful actions and utterances @haveigotnews https://t.co/JlSmlD3Lgm — David Storey (@DavidStorey60) June 6, 2026

6.

Satire at its best: at lease someone in BBC holds disgraced politician to account. https://t.co/s7UcK3gLlx — Tara O'Connor (@tarapoconnor) June 6, 2026

7.

My question is how is this comedy and not grounds for prosecution of treason? He is utterly unfit for public office and yet we can all have a good laugh at his expense? It makes me furious. https://t.co/lU6tOf5T9j — yvonne davies (@nottobeneutral) June 6, 2026

8.

I have very little time for Michael Gove, but did think he handled this as best as he could. Still love it when Hislop switches onto attack mode, even if I dislike him too.. https://t.co/JRxZBFpUBf — Ron Martin (@SirRonaldM) June 6, 2026

9.

I really think we should applaud Ian Hislop, he says exactly what a lot of us think about Gove, who should be subject to the same scrutiny as Peter Murrell. https://t.co/y981QkUo88 — TommyBrannigan (@Tombrann) June 6, 2026

10.

Ian Hislop performed a public service on Have I got News for You last night. Gave Michael Gove the public thrashing he has long deserved and then roasted him alive. Hoorah! — Baron Worzel Gummidge Salus Populi Suprema Lex (@organicsi) June 6, 2026

Source: Twitter/X/implausibleblog