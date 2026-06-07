News HIGNFY Ian Hislop michael gove

Ian Hislop relentlessly tore “cockroach” Michael Gove apart to his face on HIGNFY, and it will be 4 minutes of your time well spent

Michael White. Updated June 7th, 2026

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We turn now to Michael Gove, the Brexit-embracing former Tory party leader wannabe turned editor of the Spectator.

No, wait come back, it’s worth it, we swear!

Gove appeared on this weekend’s edition of Have I Got News For You. And Ian Hislop quickly set his sights on Gove and ripped into him, not letting up for the whole episode.

Handily, Twitter/X user @implausibleblog has compiled it all into a 4-minute clip.

He picks out some of Hislop’s barbs in the Twitter caption:

“I mean, you were sacked and then dismissed, you almost came back. I mean there are cockroaches I know who are in we of your ability”

“Cameron said you have one overriding quality, that is disloyalty”

“I prefer to be talking about levelling up”

“Can I just say at this point, I’ve always liked experts”

“A turbulent week, what we’ve seen is a large number of Cabinet members stabbing each other in the back in the hope of becoming leader. Michael”

“In the old days you used to get into trouble with emails, didn’t you Michael”

And people have been loving seeing Gove having all this thrown in his face – even if it doesn’t seem to bother him.

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Source: Twitter/X/implausibleblog