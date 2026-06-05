Politics Question Time Reform UK Robert Kenyon

This Question Timer wasn’t going to let Reform UK’s Robert Kenyon whitewash his sexist past and had everyone cheering

John Plunkett. Updated June 5th, 2026

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Time to return to BBC1’s Question Time – last one today! (probably) where Reform UK’s by-election candidate Robert Kenyon lived down to everyone’s expectations – and more!

We mention him yet again because of this estimable Question Time audience member who wasn’t going to let Kenyon whitewash the various sexist and bigoted things he’s said in his past, and had everyone cheering.

Boom.

And here’s just a little bit of the love people had for that.

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This clip of Robert Kenyon on Question Time is the very essence of Nigel Farage’s Reform UK boiled down into 77 seconds flat

Source @Zero_4