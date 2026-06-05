This Question Timer wasn’t going to let Reform UK’s Robert Kenyon whitewash his sexist past and had everyone cheering

Politics Question Time Reform UK Robert Kenyon

Time to return to BBC1’s Question Time – last one today! (probably) where Reform UK’s by-election candidate Robert Kenyon lived down to everyone’s expectations – and more!

We mention him yet again because of this estimable Question Time audience member who wasn’t going to let Kenyon whitewash the various sexist and bigoted things he’s said in his past, and had everyone cheering.

“I would rather have a community made up of diversity, of women, of LGBT people, of young people, people with disabilities…” Reform’s Rob Kenyon: “I agree..” “…than someone like yourself who is sexist, & has shown an opposition to diversity, like your Party does”#bbcqt pic.twitter.com/9QYbZdOCFX — David (@Zero_4) June 4, 2026

Boom.

And here’s just a little bit of the love people had for that.

Well done that man! 👏👏 pic.twitter.com/7LBgcShCUG — Harry Eccles (@Heccles94) June 4, 2026

Siri… show me a political fucktangle playing out in real time #bbcqt https://t.co/UVVMLnd0vi — Stuzi 🐝🐝 (@stuzi_pants) June 4, 2026

Got to admire Rob, giving it his all and going the extra mile to demonstrate why no one in their right mind should vote for him, or anyone associated with Nigel (riot boy) Farage and his gang of bin flinging oafs. End 2 tier policing- jail Farage. — isthatyourdonkey (@isthatyourdonk1) June 4, 2026

Last time I saw something floundering this bad it had just been pulled out the sea on the end of a line https://t.co/mh88QpR4rg — dave lawrence 🐟🐟🐠 (@dave43law) June 4, 2026

Kenyon is out of his depth, anyone who watched that could see he was, should not get any were near been a MP — ML🦌 (@MbwLdurham) June 5, 2026

Reform have massively fucked it picking this fella. If Burnham and Labour can capitalise on this and start doing the right things I genuinely believe Reform could fall apart https://t.co/SetJzhecGv — george (@blwknd1) June 4, 2026

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This clip of Robert Kenyon on Question Time is the very essence of Nigel Farage’s Reform UK boiled down into 77 seconds flat

Source @Zero_4