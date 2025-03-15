The red carpet rolled out by Canada for Marco Rubio was next level trolling and people loved it

Politics canada Marco rubio

As Donald Trump continues to eye up Canada as America’s 51st state, Secretary of Sate Marco Rubio went north of the border to find out for himself how many Canadians think that’s a good idea (no spoilers).

And we mention it because of the red carpet Canada rolled out for Rubio on his arrival. And as trolling goes, this was supreme next level stuff.

I love Canadians.

Look at the length of the red carpet that was rolled out for US Secretary of State Rubio in Canada. pic.twitter.com/aWDYT7iQjt — Jürgen Nauditt (@jurgen_nauditt) March 14, 2025

Mega oof.

And just a bit of the love people had for it.

Genuinely LOLed at this. https://t.co/KesiHJt7cm — Christopher Moore (@TheAuthorGuy) March 14, 2025

I think that’s a red doormat actually. And nice work lining up the puddle at the bottom of the stairs, Canada! — BurnoMan (@EntelechyMan) March 14, 2025

We decided to only give him 25% of the carpet. https://t.co/UsEt1ih29G — Sharan Kaur (@msSharanKaur) March 14, 2025

And in a puddle! pic.twitter.com/yfApp454fG — DAILY FELLA (@DailyFellaNews) March 14, 2025

And probably out of a beer league hockey locker room. https://t.co/3jxhhXtC9W — Jim Benemann (@jim_benemann) March 15, 2025

6.