Men of a certain age have been sharing lessons every man should learn while they’re still young – 17 top tips worth passing on

Round Ups Ask Reddit

The world can be a confusing place for young men. With society offering conflicting advice on how they should behave, it can be difficult for them to know what’s best for them.

Perhaps the best people to provide advice are men with more experience. That’s exactly the approach BigShow786 took as they put this question to men over on Reddit.

‘Men who are 30+, what’s one lesson every guy should learn early?’

These are the top pieces of advice it’s never too early to start following…

1.

‘Don’t let people treat you poorly. Not your girlfriend, not your buddy, not your family.’

-The_Mikest

2.

‘You are only young for a period of your life. You are actually “older” for most of your life so make sure your decisions take that into consideration.’

-Jumpy-Ordinary4774

3.

‘You’re not indestructible. All the little injuries you pile up in your 20s and 30s will haunt you later.’

-Eeeegah

4.

‘Know when to say “I don’t know” and “I can’t handle this, let’s get a professional” you’ll save yourself a lot of time, money and the colour of your hair instead of being bull headed and trying to do everything yourself.’

-maxplaysmusic

5.

‘Admit when you make a mistake and learn from it. And don’t try to hide them either.

I’ve avoided so much conflict in my adult life by being able to go to someone and say “I need you to know I made a mistake and I’m going to correct it” or else “I messed up and I need help”.

Trying to blame someone else when it was genuinely your fault always causes more problems, and mistakes you try to hide almost always get found out eventually.’

-Araz728

6.

‘By far, it has to be learning the value of TIME.

So many people in this world don’t grasp this until it’s far too late in life. Don’t waste your time doing things you hate, or being around bad people.’

-SpontaneousDream

7.

‘Be kind, it’s its own reward.’

-Chopper3

8.

‘Take care of your back and enjoy spicy foods. Because both things get a lot harder.’

-Sablemint

9.

‘You’re not that funny when you put other people down. You are more of a man when you lift people up.’

-ikeepsitreel