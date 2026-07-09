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An American said the US would kick Europe’s ass in a four-yearly competition of a ‘bunch of sports’ and this Norwegian’s comeback was a proper gold medal winner

John Plunkett. Updated July 9th, 2026

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Now we won’t be cheering for Norway on Saturday night for obvious reasons, but right now we can’t get enough of this Norwegian’s takedown of an excessively confident American over on Twitter.

It all began, well it all began with the many and various to and fros between delighted Europeans and distraught Americans after the United States’ 4-1 World Cup exit at the hands of Belgium.

In this particular case we ended up with this ‘Europe defender’ poking fun at Americans by posting this.

It prompted some entirely predictable comebacks from across the Atlantic, like this one.

And indeed this one.

Anyway, the reason we are here is because of this particular comeback.

And while you probably know which particular direction they are heading in with this, @EuroDale chose a different route.

Boom!

And the fury of these various Americans only made it better.

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