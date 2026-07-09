An American said the US would kick Europe’s ass in a four-yearly competition of a ‘bunch of sports’ and this Norwegian’s comeback was a proper gold medal winner
Now we won’t be cheering for Norway on Saturday night for obvious reasons, but right now we can’t get enough of this Norwegian’s takedown of an excessively confident American over on Twitter.
It all began, well it all began with the many and various to and fros between delighted Europeans and distraught Americans after the United States’ 4-1 World Cup exit at the hands of Belgium.
In this particular case we ended up with this ‘Europe defender’ poking fun at Americans by posting this.
— Europe Defender 🇪🇺🇺🇦 (@oroborous) July 7, 2026
It prompted some entirely predictable comebacks from across the Atlantic, like this one.
You don’t even defend your own nations from Russia without American soldiers. 😆😂🤣😍
— Skeletor 🧼🧽🫧 (@TheMuppetPastor) July 7, 2026
And indeed this one.
Yet they let there own countrys become shitholes wowww you guys are smart you sure know how to throw a ball good for you
Let America continue dominating the globe kiddo
— Aero (@guthix00356) July 7, 2026
Anyway, the reason we are here is because of this particular comeback.
We should have an international competition of a bunch of sports every 4 years to see if this is true https://t.co/QuwNrDi1HM
— Patrick Neve (@catholicpat) July 7, 2026
And while you probably know which particular direction they are heading in with this, @EuroDale chose a different route.
We do. https://t.co/B7a6tUaO9I pic.twitter.com/0cSvpkrh7Q
— Erik Dale 🇳🇴 (@EuroDale) July 8, 2026
Boom!
And the fury of these various Americans only made it better.
Clown pic.twitter.com/vbderZQnlt
— Ricardo Lopez (@ricardolopez979) July 8, 2026
Only the real Olympics count. pic.twitter.com/NqAciX1T4E
— Erik Dale 🇳🇴 (@EuroDale) July 8, 2026
Winter Olympics are not the real Olympics. It’s kinda funny that your ancestors went around Europe raping a pillaging only to have their descendants to raped and murdered by foreigners
— ryjac6 (@ryjac6) July 8, 2026
There were 425 mass shootings in 2025 in the US, you take this path against european, our countries are safer than your
— LeAdam (@ReikokunaKokoro) July 8, 2026
Holy moved goalposts LMAO
— Kohrak (@Kohrak_Kal) July 8, 2026
I called FIFA and they allowed it.
— Erik Dale 🇳🇴 (@EuroDale) July 8, 2026
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This ultimate sore loser American tried to own Belgium with an aircraft carrier and his nation’s humiliation was complete