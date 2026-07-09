An American said the US would kick Europe’s ass in a four-yearly competition of a ‘bunch of sports’ and this Norwegian’s comeback was a proper gold medal winner

Sport Norway world cup

Now we won’t be cheering for Norway on Saturday night for obvious reasons, but right now we can’t get enough of this Norwegian’s takedown of an excessively confident American over on Twitter.

It all began, well it all began with the many and various to and fros between delighted Europeans and distraught Americans after the United States’ 4-1 World Cup exit at the hands of Belgium.

In this particular case we ended up with this ‘Europe defender’ poking fun at Americans by posting this.

It prompted some entirely predictable comebacks from across the Atlantic, like this one.

You don’t even defend your own nations from Russia without American soldiers. 😆😂🤣😍 — Skeletor 🧼🧽🫧 (@TheMuppetPastor) July 7, 2026

And indeed this one.

Yet they let there own countrys become shitholes wowww you guys are smart you sure know how to throw a ball good for you

Let America continue dominating the globe kiddo — Aero (@guthix00356) July 7, 2026

Anyway, the reason we are here is because of this particular comeback.

We should have an international competition of a bunch of sports every 4 years to see if this is true https://t.co/QuwNrDi1HM — Patrick Neve (@catholicpat) July 7, 2026

And while you probably know which particular direction they are heading in with this, @EuroDale chose a different route.

Boom!

And the fury of these various Americans only made it better.

Only the real Olympics count. pic.twitter.com/NqAciX1T4E — Erik Dale 🇳🇴 (@EuroDale) July 8, 2026

Winter Olympics are not the real Olympics. It’s kinda funny that your ancestors went around Europe raping a pillaging only to have their descendants to raped and murdered by foreigners — ryjac6 (@ryjac6) July 8, 2026

There were 425 mass shootings in 2025 in the US, you take this path against european, our countries are safer than your — LeAdam (@ReikokunaKokoro) July 8, 2026

Holy moved goalposts LMAO — Kohrak (@Kohrak_Kal) July 8, 2026

I called FIFA and they allowed it. — Erik Dale 🇳🇴 (@EuroDale) July 8, 2026

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This ultimate sore loser American tried to own Belgium with an aircraft carrier and his nation’s humiliation was complete

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