Donald Trump asked Volodymyr Zelenskyy if he’d travel to Moscow and the Ukrainian president’s A++ answer was an absolute direct hit

Politics donald trump Volodymyr Zelenskyy

To the Nato summit now, where Donald Trump held a joint press conference of sorts with his carer, sorry, Ukranian president Volodymyr Zelenskyy.

There was no end of memorable moments, such as Trump suggesting that 11 missiles had been fired by the ‘Islamic Republic of Japan’, but this one was especially good.

It was the American president asking Zelenskyy if he’d be prepared to travel to Moscow to try to bring an end to Russia’s invasion of his country.

And Zelenskyy’s answer showed he had lost absolutely none of his perfect comedy timing.

TRUMP: Would you go to Moscow? ZELENSKYY: It is difficult. There are lots of Ukrainian drones there. It’s dangerous. pic.twitter.com/4KGmS90qZh — Aaron Rupar (@atrupar) July 8, 2026

Brilliantly done. And even better because by the looks of things it went entirely over Trump’s head.

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Holy shit! What a great answer! https://t.co/ZTLuPGa4oV — Jo (@JoJoFromJerz) July 8, 2026

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Bang. Recall that Zelensky was television comedian before becoming president of Ukraine. https://t.co/AEirF0RgcM — George Conway ⚖️🇺🇸 (@gtconway3d) July 8, 2026

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😂 The best comedy contains much truth! https://t.co/5rOxHri2fn — Garry Kasparov (@Kasparov63) July 8, 2026

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What I love and admire about President @ZelenskyyUa is, of course, his courage, his selflessness in serving his people, and his exceptional & unparalleled strategic intelligence.

But his sense of humor—essential for survival in these dark times—holds a special place in my heart. https://t.co/66EA7Dp5lU — Nicolas Tenzer (@NTenzer) July 8, 2026

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Zelensky such dry witty humour that Trump doesnt understand 😂 — Sheron Wilkie (@SheronWilkie) July 8, 2026

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