Politics donald trump Volodymyr Zelenskyy

Donald Trump asked Volodymyr Zelenskyy if he’d travel to Moscow and the Ukrainian president’s A++ answer was an absolute direct hit

John Plunkett. Updated July 9th, 2026

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To the Nato summit now, where Donald Trump held a joint press conference of sorts with his carer, sorry, Ukranian president Volodymyr Zelenskyy.

There was no end of memorable moments, such as Trump suggesting that 11 missiles had been fired by the ‘Islamic Republic of Japan’, but this one was especially good.

It was the American president asking Zelenskyy if he’d be prepared to travel to Moscow to try to bring an end to Russia’s invasion of his country.

And Zelenskyy’s answer showed he had lost absolutely none of his perfect comedy timing.

Brilliantly done. And even better because by the looks of things it went entirely over Trump’s head.

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