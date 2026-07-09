News weather

An unfortunately shaped weather pattern formed across the US, and the New York Post whipped out their juvenile puns

David Harris. Updated July 9th, 2026

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Residents of Minnesota, Iowa and Wisconsin are bracing themselves for thunderstorms, hail, damaging winds, and heavy rain over the next couple of days. Alarming stuff, but it was the meteorological image of the thunderstorm risk zone which turned out to be even more alarming.

Here’s the chart.

Oh matron!

The New York Post shared the image on Twitter and couldn’t resist adding a couple of double entendres.

They just couldn’t resist a good knob gag, and the replies added to the fun.

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