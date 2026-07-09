An unfortunately shaped weather pattern formed across the US, and the New York Post whipped out their juvenile puns

News weather

Add as preferred source on Google

Add as preferred source on Google

Residents of Minnesota, Iowa and Wisconsin are bracing themselves for thunderstorms, hail, damaging winds, and heavy rain over the next couple of days. Alarming stuff, but it was the meteorological image of the thunderstorm risk zone which turned out to be even more alarming.

Here’s the chart.

Oh matron!

The New York Post shared the image on Twitter and couldn’t resist adding a couple of double entendres.

Hard times coming for Midwest as massive storm could pound heartland https://t.co/Lb1LqIshcg pic.twitter.com/egWLy3fXUx — New York Post (@nypost) July 7, 2026

They just couldn’t resist a good knob gag, and the replies added to the fun.

1.

Florida got it even harder and deeper. pic.twitter.com/NLVg7OQr9s — Marlon Brandon (@RealMarlonB) July 7, 2026

2.

If your thunderstorm lasts longer than four hours, consult a meteorologist. — Nick Sayer (@nwsayer) July 7, 2026

3.

So you're saying it could get wet? — Eddy Luxe⚡🇺🇸 (@eddyluxe_) July 7, 2026

4.

is that?… is that a DICK STORM!? — GIMM3L CAPITAL (@GIMM3L) July 7, 2026

5.

The U.P. and northern Michigan is in for spurts of showers. — A Landrew (@Landrew72457463) July 7, 2026

6.

The intern who wrote this should get a raise. — Myrtle (@MyrtlesGirdles) July 7, 2026

7.

The intern who wrote this should get a raise. — Myrtle (@MyrtlesGirdles) July 7, 2026

8.

Gross. Right into the Great Lakes. — The Rougarou (@DukeNewYorkA1) July 7, 2026

9.