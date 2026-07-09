Gregg Wallace has been pitching content ideas to his Insta followers and it’s straight outta Partridge

Celebrity Gregg Wallace

Ever since Gregg Wallace’s ignominious exit from MasterChef last year, after an external investigation upheld 45 allegations of misconduct, including inappropriate comments and physical contact, the cheeky cockney chappy has been using Instagram as his main communication channel and to plug his paid-for Cameo videos where he cooks up personalised messages for anyone who wants them.

With presumably a little bit more spare time on his hands, he’s become one of the most prolific celebrities on Insta, invariably looking for more content ideas.

So much so that he’s now even taken to pitching ideas to his followers to see what they think. At least, we think that’s what he’s doing.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Gregg Wallace MBE (@greggawallace)

Well you did ask, Gregg.

unemployable era Gregg be like ‘idea for programme. I walk into a bank and ask for a large sack of cash then walk away carrying said sack. thoughts?’ pic.twitter.com/1KeV879CkG — BRYN_BORANGA (@BRYN_BORANGA) July 7, 2026

It provoked many more reactions, many of which compared Gregg to a certain Mr. Alan Gordon Partridge.

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This sounds like a promising idea, as long as we drop Gregg from the project pic.twitter.com/2EpUx4MQYZ — Gerard McGee (@Gerard1976uk) July 7, 2026

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Youth hosteling with Chris Eubank? — That guy who did that thing one time (@Rockster77b) July 7, 2026

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“Wallace’s Tallest. I travel around the world staying in luxury hotels looking for 7ft chefs?” — Derek Murray 🇺🇦 🇨🇦 🇬🇱 🇩🇰🗿🟢 (@DerekJMurray) July 8, 2026

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His Youtube channel has become one of my ‘guilty pleasures’ . It’s like you know you should look away but can’t help but going back for more. — Claudia Automatič (@ClaudiaAutomat1) July 8, 2026

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“That’s interesting Gregg. But couldn’t we change that one thing so we could do it pre watershed? I don’t see how you being naked from the waist down is integral to the format?” — Matt Jones (@mattjones2856) July 7, 2026

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How long before he comes with an idea for a cooking competition ???? — CS (@tippertopper54) July 8, 2026

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The wheels are completely off at this point https://t.co/QsiRjRMZUa — Mo Licker 🛡️ (@DerbyshirePhil) July 8, 2026

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Quite literally SMELL MY CHEESE https://t.co/oMzVluYuIz — FriedEggBeats (@friedeggbeats) July 8, 2026

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You’d think he had enough money from his huge chain of bakeries — jfrgy (@jjfrgyy) July 7, 2026

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“Monkey tennis?” “A Gregg among the kitchens?” https://t.co/HMW5hbANZP — Darren Bevan (@geekboy73) July 7, 2026

Lots more Gregg Wallace (MBE) on his Insta over here. Go on – treat yourself to a second helping!