Celebrity Gregg Wallace

Gregg Wallace has been pitching content ideas to his Insta followers and it’s straight outta Partridge

David Harris. Updated July 9th, 2026

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Ever since Gregg Wallace’s ignominious exit from MasterChef last year, after an external investigation upheld 45 allegations of misconduct, including inappropriate comments and physical contact, the cheeky cockney chappy has been using Instagram as his main communication channel and to plug his paid-for Cameo videos where he cooks up personalised messages for anyone who wants them.

With presumably a little bit more spare time on his hands, he’s become one of the most prolific celebrities on Insta, invariably looking for more content ideas.

So much so that he’s now even taken to pitching ideas to his followers to see what they think. At least, we think that’s what he’s doing.

Well you did ask, Gregg.

It provoked many more reactions, many of which compared Gregg to a certain Mr. Alan Gordon Partridge.

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Lots more Gregg Wallace (MBE) on his Insta over here. Go on – treat yourself to a second helping!