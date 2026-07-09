Donald Trump’s been showing off his expertise of roadside bombs and it totally blew up in his face – 17 explosive responses

Politics donald trump roadside bombs

“Explain it to me like I’m a 5-year-old” is a phrase that pops up on social media when commenters want to discuss a complicated issue.

It’s a great way to distill a complex conversation down to the most important facts.

It should not, however, be how the most powerful man in America learns about current events.

And yet it’s hard not to imagine that’s how Donald Trump’s handlers speak to him based on his most recent dissertation on roadside bombs.

Trump: “The roadside bomb is a bomb that goes on when you’re driving your little around, and it goes on and you have no legs, no arms, and no face” pic.twitter.com/u5KLHkLnDY — Aaron Rupar (@atrupar) July 8, 2026

That incoherent word salad sums up everything about Trump in one answer.

He very clearly has no idea what he’s talking about, so he just keeps talking and hopes he lands on a point.

But he does not. He never does. And everyone online was ready to strike the second he stopped talking.

1.

He’s so evil, sometimes we forget how fucking stupid he is. — Jo (@JoJoFromJerz) July 8, 2026

2.

If there was a Mt. Rushmore of stupid fucking moron presidents, it would just be Trump’s face four times. https://t.co/9CNI7MPuwI — Jeff Timmer (@jefftimmer) July 8, 2026

3.

The Roadside Bomb

goes on & on!

You drive your Little

til it’s just a Pittle!

You have no Legs,

No arms no

Face! https://t.co/L0brxQxLfh — Joyce Carol Oates (@JoyceCarolOates) July 8, 2026

4.

Someone give him some pudding and put him to bed — Auntie Smartassy (@AuntSassyAss) July 8, 2026

5.

He isn’t fit to be on a lead never mind the leader of the free world , not that America is that free anymore … — Ben (@saxbymanor) July 8, 2026

6.

FFS Why is it so hard to 25th this fucking delusional idiot https://t.co/vwhicUCQU0 — WTFGOP (@doggintrump) July 8, 2026

7.

This asshole. He doesn’t know shit about IED’s or the sacrifice our troops do everyday. My nephew lost his leg in an IED blast in Iraq 2006. He still suffers from PTSD…and is a teacher today. He dismisses their sacrifice by describing their horrible injuries — liz gaida (@LizGaida) July 8, 2026

8.