Politics donald trump roadside bombs

Donald Trump’s been showing off his expertise of roadside bombs and it totally blew up in his face – 17 explosive responses

Saul Hutson. Updated July 9th, 2026

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“Explain it to me like I’m a 5-year-old” is a phrase that pops up on social media when commenters want to discuss a complicated issue.

It’s a great way to distill a complex conversation down to the most important facts.

It should not, however, be how the most powerful man in America learns about current events.

And yet it’s hard not to imagine that’s how Donald Trump’s handlers speak to him based on his most recent dissertation on roadside bombs.

That incoherent word salad sums up everything about Trump in one answer.

He very clearly has no idea what he’s talking about, so he just keeps talking and hopes he lands on a point.

But he does not. He never does. And everyone online was ready to strike the second he stopped talking.

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