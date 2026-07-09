Politics clacton nigel farage Robert jenrick

Robert Jenrick said it was so brave of Nigel Farage to hold a byelection and the Telegraph’s comeback was as magnificent as it was unexpected

John Plunkett. Updated July 9th, 2026

Add as preferred source on Google
Add as preferred source on Google

There’s so much to enjoy about Nigel Farage’s decision to stand down as MP for Clacton in the hope that the subsequent by-election would somehow be a devastating one in the eye for the ‘establishment’.

Except it’s not turning out that way and it’s beginning to look more like a spectacular own goal with each passing minute.

So hats off to Farage’s Reform UK colleague, Tory turncoat Robert Jenrick, who saw his leader getting owned all over the media and presumably thought, ‘I’ll have a bit of that’.

So he went on Telegraph Radio to tell everyone how oh so brave it was of Farage to stand down as an MP and voluntarily fight a by-election, and the absolutely electric comeback was sheer perfection.

Bravo Telegraph columnist and leader writer Tim Stanley!

And here’s just a little bit of the love people had for it.

1.

2.

3.

4.

5.

6.

7.

8.

9.

And finally ….

READ MORE

Newsnight tried to unmask Count Binface in the name of ‘electoral transparency’ and the 5,900 y/o space warrior’s A++ comeback was simply savage

Source @KevinASchofield