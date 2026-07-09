Robert Jenrick said it was so brave of Nigel Farage to hold a byelection and the Telegraph’s comeback was as magnificent as it was unexpected

Politics clacton nigel farage Robert jenrick

There’s so much to enjoy about Nigel Farage’s decision to stand down as MP for Clacton in the hope that the subsequent by-election would somehow be a devastating one in the eye for the ‘establishment’.

Except it’s not turning out that way and it’s beginning to look more like a spectacular own goal with each passing minute.

So hats off to Farage’s Reform UK colleague, Tory turncoat Robert Jenrick, who saw his leader getting owned all over the media and presumably thought, ‘I’ll have a bit of that’.

So he went on Telegraph Radio to tell everyone how oh so brave it was of Farage to stand down as an MP and voluntarily fight a by-election, and the absolutely electric comeback was sheer perfection.

Robert Jenrick: “Nigel Farage had the courage to put himself up for a by-election, which very few people do.” Tim Stanley: “Well you didn’t.” pic.twitter.com/DSJau2pVDr — Kevin Schofield (@KevinASchofield) July 8, 2026

Bravo Telegraph columnist and leader writer Tim Stanley!

And here’s just a little bit of the love people had for it.

1.

The ritual humiliation of Robert Jenrick is such a fun side story. https://t.co/JvrgvRTC9l — Mikey Smith (@mikeysmith) July 8, 2026

2.

Every time Jenrick goes near a camera he embarasses himself, hes like Mr Bean — Steve Lana (@stevelana12) July 8, 2026

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What an absolute own goal by Jenrick !!! Farage is also doing it to attempt to get around the current investigations and its a gimmick — KM (@kwrmag) July 8, 2026

7.

Pure unadulterated ridicule on a Telegraph podcast of all places https://t.co/JRZaxkfwCz — Doctor Iain Darcy (@doctoriaind) July 8, 2026

8.

How the mighty have fallen. I saw Robert at a Tory leadership hustings two years ago, who'd have thought two years later he'd be defending his new boss' political face off with a waste receptacle. — Tom Quinn (@TomQuinn8) July 8, 2026

9.

Don't. Make. Me. Like. Tim. Stanley — Jessica Stephens (@JStephens2007) July 8, 2026

And finally ….

Deep down, Jenrick must be saying my seat in Newark is looking like an old history book? What have I gotten myself into? Never forget: fools rush in where 😇 an angel fears to tread. — DrewResearch & EvE SPC (@DrewResea) July 8, 2026

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Source @KevinASchofield