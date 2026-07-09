Politics donald trump Marco rubio Russia

Donald Trump struggling to understand a reporter’s question about Russia and Ukraine is a perfect snapshot of the state of the White House right now

Saul Hutson. Updated July 9th, 2026

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This international member of the media just did the impossible: she got Donald Trump to stop talking.

The US President’s disastrous NATO summit appearance hit a different kind of low when he was asked about Ukraine striking Russia.

Usually Trump talks and talks until he makes us all stupider by association. This time around, he completely clammed up. And it revealed way more than any of his other rambling answers.

When a reporter asked Trump to comment on Ukraine’s ability to strike important oil and military locations in Russia, Trump first asked for a rephrasing before eventually deferring to Marco Rubio to answer instead.

There are many reasons Trump might’ve skipped out on answering this one and most of those reasons were outlined clearly in the replies on Twitter.

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