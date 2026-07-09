Donald Trump struggling to understand a reporter’s question about Russia and Ukraine is a perfect snapshot of the state of the White House right now

Politics donald trump Marco rubio Russia

This international member of the media just did the impossible: she got Donald Trump to stop talking.

The US President’s disastrous NATO summit appearance hit a different kind of low when he was asked about Ukraine striking Russia.

Usually Trump talks and talks until he makes us all stupider by association. This time around, he completely clammed up. And it revealed way more than any of his other rambling answers.

When a reporter asked Trump to comment on Ukraine’s ability to strike important oil and military locations in Russia, Trump first asked for a rephrasing before eventually deferring to Marco Rubio to answer instead.

Reporter: What is your assessment on Ukraine’s strike on Russian oil refineries and military factories? Trump: Uhhh phrase the question differently please. Reporter: Ukraine delivered a lot of strikes on the Russian military factories and on oil refineries, and they ran out of… pic.twitter.com/eKgvX0IZ5M — Headquarters (@HQNewsNow) July 8, 2026

There are many reasons Trump might’ve skipped out on answering this one and most of those reasons were outlined clearly in the replies on Twitter.

1.

He’s just so dumb. He doesn’t know anything because he doesn’t read anything. He has no idea what his job is supposed to be. He just wants to redecorate the White House and be on TV. That’s it. Such a joke of a human being. — Dally G (@dallygwillikers) July 8, 2026

2.

Good reminder that the media dismissed Joe Biden’s 50 years of foreign policy experience and demanded hundred page policy papers from Kamala Harris but a guy who is now well into his sixth year as President doesn’t have a high school level understanding of the job. https://t.co/mggT8wAITL — scary lawyerguy (@scarylawyerguy) July 9, 2026

3.

Trump: “Dial that question back to 6th grade level.” Reporter: complies Trump: “Still don’t get it… Marco?” Stupid and embarrassing, multiple times every day. 😡 — NoMoreHateCrimes (she/her) 🌹🏳️‍⚧️🏳️‍🌈💙🐦 (@NoMoreHate17) July 8, 2026

4.

He has NO idea what she is talking about!!!!😎 — Denise Whaley que mierda (@dee_bythesea) July 8, 2026

5.

This isn’t funny anymore. The President of the United States is turning into a vegetable before our eyes. https://t.co/8ZBA3p4U1m — Hal_For_NY__ (@HalforNY__) July 8, 2026

6.

This is what you get when a guy is trying to fake his way through the most important job on the planet. — w8lftrAB (@w8lftrAB) July 8, 2026

7.

Putin has told him not to answer questions about Russia’s failing defenses. — AmericaIsBetterThanThis (@RalfusJ) July 8, 2026

8.