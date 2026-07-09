People are sharing the films, TV shows and games they enjoyed right up until the rubbish ending – 17 finales that made fans furious

Round Ups r/AskReddit

Certain pieces of media have endings that define the whole programme. But sadly not everything goes out on a high like The Sopranos or Mad Men.

If you’re adverse to spoilers, click away to a different article on The Poke now. That’s because Pristine_Seat6090 wanted to learn about finales that flopped by putting the following question to r/AskReddit:

‘What piece of media has the worst ending in history?’

Here are the top answers which fans still haven’t forgiven…

1.

‘I don’t know if anybody has ever said it, but St. Elsewhere was pretty fucking weird. The entire series was revealed to be the daydream of an autistic kid played by the kid from Our House. The hospital was just a snow globe.’

-eggs_erroneous

2.

‘The Devil Inside. The horror movie ends on a cliffhanger where it seems like the climax is about to start and it’s suddenly interrupted with a web address to find out more about the film. End of movie.’

-NaiadoftheSea

3.

‘The OA, because it ended with the most mind-blowing cliffhanger in the History of mankind only to be canceled by Netflix. I’ll never get over it.’

-NeededMonster

4.

‘The Lyon’s Den. A legal show starring Rob Lowe that was axed very early, but they were contractually obligated to make more episodes. It was a regular legal drama, but in the last 5 minutes it reveals, completely out of nowhere, that Rob Lowe’s character is secretly a serial killer. He murders another main character on a rooftop, calls someone, says, “Yeah, there’s been another accident” before cutting to black’

-Starbucks__Lovers

5.

‘Mass Effect 3’s on launch (before they improved it with DLC) ‘I remember reading people saying they felt literally sick after due how un-cathartic, abrupt and unsatisfying the ending was after the rest of the game was such an emotional journey. ‘I remember turning off my system after the credits rolled and going to my room to cry because I was that upset at how bad the ending was’

-PyrosFists

6.

‘Dallas. It’s still hitting top 10 worst finale lists 35 years later for a reason.’

-UhOhFeministOnReddit

7.

‘I’d put Dexter in the mix. Maybe not the worst but it sucked.’

-UnusualShores

8.

‘Probably magazines because at the end of them all it’s just advertisements’

-limeyfather

9.