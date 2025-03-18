“It’s only because of the USA that the French are not speaking German.” White House press sec demands gratitude from France – 18 facepalms

US white house

The Trump regime has spent the past eight weeks playing fast and loose with the principles of democracy.

They have ignored court orders because they feel like it, rounded up foreign nationals for deportation with no evidence of any wrongdoing, and slashed the finance for a vast number of federal programmes and departments, leaving cancer patients without treatment and putting tens of thousands out of work.

It was in that atmosphere that French MEP Raphaël Glucksmann joked that the US should return the Statue of Liberty, given as a gift to the people of America in the 1880s, because Donald Trump has been speaking out for the aggressor in the Russia-Ukraine war.

French MEP Raphaël Glucksmann says the US should give back the Statue of Liberty: "We’re going to say to the Americans who have chosen to side with the tyrants, to the Americans who fired researchers for demanding scientific freedom: ‘Give us back the Statue of Liberty.’" pic.twitter.com/XnwwI7YQQ2 — Republicans against Trump (@RpsAgainstTrump) March 16, 2025

At a White House press briefing, Karoline Leavitt was asked by the Fox News Trump stan, Peter Doocy, whether the statue would be returned to sender. Her response was possibly her most graceless so far, with stiff competition.

Leavitt: "It's only because of the United States of America that the French aren't speaking German right now." pic.twitter.com/xWI60MobrE — Aaron Rupar (@atrupar) March 17, 2025

“My advice to that unnamed low-level French politician would be to remind them that it’s only because of the United States of America that the French are not speaking German right now. So, they should be very grateful to our great country.”

It might be time for Ms Leavitt to google how America gained its independence. Her response was not very well received, and history entered the chat.

A French politician is asking for the Statue of Liberty back. Karoline Leavitt retorts "it's only because of the United States of America that the French aren't speaking German right now." If she wants to play the oversimplification game, then it's thanks to funding from France… pic.twitter.com/6mKCgvivhM — Art Candee (@ArtCandee) March 17, 2025

Show me you don't understand the history of France in WW2 in 22 seconds… oh you did pic.twitter.com/qEJsN3KR0J — Otto English (@Otto_English) March 17, 2025

Idk how you explain to younger generations that the shit she spews from the WH press podium daily would’ve been a career-ending, administration-defining, round-the-clock, international scandal not that long ago. https://t.co/lqaNAHkI3O — Jake McClory (@JakeMcClory) March 17, 2025

Incredible to see a 27-year-old say some shit my grandfather used to bark at me after a few whiskeys. I had no idea this many Gen Z kids would become Boomers. https://t.co/iWq8lPJbFe — Dan Wilbur (@DanWilbur) March 17, 2025

"It's only because of the United States of America that the French aren't speaking German right now." Unbelievable. pic.twitter.com/nZ3C52YLoa — Simon Gosden. Esq. #fbpe 3.5% ‍☠️ (@g_gosden) March 17, 2025

Wow. Of all the disrespectful shit that has come out of this administration, taking the full credit for WW2 has got to be the most disrespectful and bullshit. 20-25 million people from nations all over the world died fighting against the Nazis. This is fucking disgusting. — Bill the Beaver (@TrueNorthStr0ng) March 17, 2025

White House job description. The honest and principled need not apply.

Leave the integrity at home. — shatners (@shatners144143) March 17, 2025

Our very bold policy of demanding allies say thank you to us continues. Unclear if the American people have any additional thank yous to show for it. https://t.co/Zdgpc5z3ux — Tim Miller (@Timodc) March 17, 2025

