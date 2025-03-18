US white house

“It’s only because of the USA that the French are not speaking German.” White House press sec demands gratitude from France – 18 facepalms

Oonagh Keating. Updated March 18th, 2025

The Trump regime has spent the past eight weeks playing fast and loose with the principles of democracy.

They have ignored court orders because they feel like it, rounded up foreign nationals for deportation with no evidence of any wrongdoing, and slashed the finance for a vast number of federal programmes and departments, leaving cancer patients without treatment and putting tens of thousands out of work.

It was in that atmosphere that French MEP Raphaël Glucksmann joked that the US should return the Statue of Liberty, given as a gift to the people of America in the 1880s, because Donald Trump has been speaking out for the aggressor in the Russia-Ukraine war.

At a White House press briefing, Karoline Leavitt was asked by the Fox News Trump stan, Peter Doocy, whether the statue would be returned to sender. Her response was possibly her most graceless so far, with stiff competition.

“My advice to that unnamed low-level French politician would be to remind them that it’s only because of the United States of America that the French are not speaking German right now. So, they should be very grateful to our great country.”

It might be time for Ms Leavitt to google how America gained its independence. Her response was not very well received, and history entered the chat.

1.

2.

3.

4.

5.

6.

7.

8.

9.

Article Pages: 1 2