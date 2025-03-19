25 of the funniest posts we’ve seen on Bluesky this week

Social Media Bluesky

Happy Wednesday to all who are just glad it isn’t Monday anymore, and who appreciate being two days away from Friday. It’s important to take those small wins when you spot them.

We’re back with another round-up of funny things we’ve seen on Bluesky this week. If you find something you like, consider hopping on over there and giving them a follow.

1.

Watching Jurassic Park, where a computer nerd with a debt problem and delusions of grandeur tears down all the safety systems, with no understanding of the consequences, so he can better facilitate his planned espionage and theft. — Vicky Harp (@vickyharp.com) March 15, 2025 at 3:21 AM

2.

me: if z is the length of a slice and a is the area of the pie, then pi(zz)=a PhD advisor: this is what you’ve been working on for three and a half years? — Dropped Mike (@rebrafsim.bsky.social) March 15, 2025 at 2:44 PM

3.

Whenever I have a tough decision to make, I ask myself, "What would Jesus do?" Then I remember how things turned out for him, and I flip a coin. — Uncle Duke (@uncleduke1969.bsky.social) March 16, 2025 at 12:38 PM

4.

5.

The closest I can come to off grid living is not posting on the weekends. — Stace Fiction (@girlawhirl.bsky.social) March 15, 2025 at 1:40 PM

6.

A coffee shop called Foamo, as in foam and fomo, because some coffee has foam on top and you’ll have fomo if you don’t come into this coffee shop, dragons I am asking for £500,000 for 2% — Mollie Goodfellow (@hansmollman.bsky.social) March 18, 2025 at 10:38 AM

7.

Tom Cruise looked basically the same for nearly forty years and now all of a sudden he looks like a mid-ranked 1980s snooker player called something like Steve "The Suave" Beechman. [image or embed] — Sooz Kempner (@soozuk.bsky.social) March 17, 2025 at 3:27 PM

8.

My eccentric uncle used to say “The first rule of theatre is to always leave them wanting more.”

Lovely guy, terrible anaesthetist. — Adam Sharp (@adamcsharp.bsky.social) March 18, 2025 at 3:09 PM

9.

welcome to [your age] you dislike things far more than you did when you were [your previous age] — Blair Loudly (@blairloudly.bsky.social) March 17, 2025 at 8:03 AM

10.

Friend of mine said that if you listen to U2 without the lead guitar it's almost tolerable. Not sure about that, but it definitely took the Edge off — Pessimus Prime (@pessimusprime.bsky.social) March 17, 2025 at 9:18 PM

11.

it’s crazy that short guys today are surgically extending their legs to be taller. you don’t have to go that far. 200 years ago dudes would just wear a tall hat and everyone was like “looking good, Edwin” — slate (@pleasebegneiss.bsky.social) March 16, 2025 at 6:59 AM

12.