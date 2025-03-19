This fabulous video of what Peep Show would look like in 2025 is a work of genius

Entertainment comedy peep show tv

Oh, how we miss Peep Show, the groundbreaking sitcom written by Jesse Armstrong and Sam Bain and starring David Mitchell and Robert Webb as ‘best of enemies’ Mark Corrigan and Jeremy Usbourne.

Like many viewers, we were bereft when the show finally ended in 2025 after 12 years and 9 series.

For those of us who still miss it, then this wonderfully well-observed and hilarious video by Finlay Comedy on Twitter is a true delight.

Here is Finlay’s imagining of Peep Show, 2025 edition.

If Peep Show was set in 2025. pic.twitter.com/SDULQmIoSO — Finlay “Special Recording June 15th” Christie (@finlaycomedy) March 13, 2025

Absolutely superb! You can find @finlaycomedy on Twitter here and buy tickets to see him live here.

Others we’re also quick to tip their hats.

1.

I need 9 series of this content now!! — Noel McG (@noelmickedy) March 14, 2025

2.

This is incredible. Spot on with the Markisms. — David (@drushe1983) March 14, 2025

3.

Hilarious and accurate. I miss that show — thick sluggar (@thiccsluggar) March 15, 2025

4.

I’d like to reiterate what others are saying… i want to see more of these El Dude brothers. Chance would be a fine thing, a fine thing indeed. — KeanosDog (@KeanosD) March 15, 2025

5.

this is fantastic, please do more — RV (@personify_hc) March 14, 2025

6.

This was so fantastic, can’t even put into words, well done ser! Please make more!! — . ️ (@Mak1ma_ETH) March 15, 2025

7.

Impression of David Mitchell is incredible — (@MagyarPierre) March 15, 2025

8.