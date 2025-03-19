Entertainment comedy peep show tv

This fabulous video of what Peep Show would look like in 2025 is a work of genius

David Harris. Updated March 19th, 2025

Oh, how we miss Peep Show, the groundbreaking sitcom written by Jesse Armstrong and Sam Bain and starring David Mitchell and Robert Webb as ‘best of enemies’ Mark Corrigan and Jeremy Usbourne.

Like many viewers, we were bereft when the show finally ended in 2025 after 12 years and 9 series.

For those of us who still miss it, then this wonderfully well-observed and hilarious video by Finlay Comedy on Twitter is a true delight.

Here is Finlay’s imagining of Peep Show, 2025 edition.

Absolutely superb! You can find @finlaycomedy on Twitter here and buy tickets to see him live here.

Others we’re also quick to tip their hats.

