Donald Trump’s limptastic handshake with Emmanuel Macron was so off brand people couldn’t help but wonder what the hell’s going on

Politics donald trump emmanuel macron handshake

There are a few key consistencies with President Donald Trump’s public appearances: the blustery lies, the brain smoothingly repetitive punch lines, the horrific dancing.

And yet one of his most signature moves of the Presidency has been Trump’s bizarre insistence on aggressively shaking hands with other leaders around the world and not letting go.

Over the years, countless interactions have gone viral due to Trump’s refusal to let go of his handshake partner’s hands and violently yanking them towards him. Everyone noticed it. Nobody understood it.

Well now, we have a new handshake to analyze and none of the feedback is positive.

Here is a clip of President Trump meeting Emmanuel Macron, President of France, and greeting him with a handshake. It was a decidedly different vibe than usual.

Trump, meeting with Macron, is losing his voice and talking about UFC pic.twitter.com/wcjM8DJCoM — Aaron Rupar (@atrupar) June 15, 2026

Donald looks weak. And sleepy. And half of his body appears to be almost completely limp.

None of the body language doctors online found any of this to be a positive development for Trump. Here are some theories about what exactly is going on right now with the President.

1.

Well he just lost a war.. https://t.co/3PYPsskQeT — The Lincoln Project (@ProjectLincoln) June 15, 2026

2.

Trump is too emotional for the job. https://t.co/8cTqlkRHST — Conservative (@Conservative2TX) June 15, 2026

3.

The dead dude from Weekend at Bernie’s had a firmer handshake. Trump can barely lift his diseased, emaciated hand. pic.twitter.com/SK3PauOB6x — Bill Madden (@maddenifico) June 15, 2026

4.

What the fuck is going on with Trump’s limp hand and droopy face? pic.twitter.com/va2lqr3zIj — Jo (@JoJoFromJerz) June 15, 2026

5.

That arm looks dead, wtf https://t.co/MzcVndgumM — Angry Staffer (@Angry_Staffer) June 15, 2026

6.

The mouth droop on full display. pic.twitter.com/32KzfXdRRI — Amy Aiello Lofgren (@azsweetheart013) June 15, 2026

7.