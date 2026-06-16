Politics donald trump faith JD Vance

JD Vance claimed that Donald Trump is a man of faith and got owned to hell and back by these 17 replies

Saul Hutson. Updated June 16th, 2026

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Say what you like about JD Vance – please! – but no-one executes a 180 degree turn quite like the vice president.

It was Vance, you will remember, who famously compared Trump to Hitler, and now he can’t stop singing his praises.

Fair play the pair do have quite a lot in common, like their ability to be casually economical with the truth or do away with it entirely.

And Vance’s most recent about face about the 34 times convicted felon President is about his faith. According to Vance, Donald Trump is an intellectually curious and spiritual man.

Here’s how he tells it.

Yes, yes, of course. The man who can’t make it out of a public speaking appearance without attacking every underrepresented group in America cares deeply about life’s greatest mysteries.

Nobody believes President Trump cares about anything other than getting richer and nobody especially believes that JD Vance thinks Trump is a God fearing Christian.

At least that’s what it looked like in the replies.

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