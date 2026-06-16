JD Vance claimed that Donald Trump is a man of faith and got owned to hell and back by these 17 replies

Politics donald trump faith JD Vance

Say what you like about JD Vance – please! – but no-one executes a 180 degree turn quite like the vice president.

It was Vance, you will remember, who famously compared Trump to Hitler, and now he can’t stop singing his praises.

Fair play the pair do have quite a lot in common, like their ability to be casually economical with the truth or do away with it entirely.

And Vance’s most recent about face about the 34 times convicted felon President is about his faith. According to Vance, Donald Trump is an intellectually curious and spiritual man.

Here’s how he tells it.

Vance: What’s interesting about President Trump is that he doesn’t wear it on his sleeve, but he is a person of faith. He thinks about these very deep questions: where did we come from? Where are we going? pic.twitter.com/LIxBrPnJ1T — Acyn (@Acyn) June 16, 2026

Yes, yes, of course. The man who can’t make it out of a public speaking appearance without attacking every underrepresented group in America cares deeply about life’s greatest mysteries.

Nobody believes President Trump cares about anything other than getting richer and nobody especially believes that JD Vance thinks Trump is a God fearing Christian.

At least that’s what it looked like in the replies.

1.

This is the most ridiculous lie he has ever told, which is saying a lot. https://t.co/kI5vA4VAYv — Spiro’s Ghost (@AntiToxicPeople) June 16, 2026

2.

Every dementia patient asks where did they come from and where are they going. That’s confusion, not spirituality. — MAGAtard 🇺🇦🇨🇦 🇦🇺 🇬🇧 🇺🇸🌊 (@RealMAGAtard) June 16, 2026

3.

In case you needed a laugh. https://t.co/PlfH4bbp8C — John Collins (@Logically_JC) June 16, 2026

4.

What a lie. Trump is not a person of faith. Good grief. Whoever believes that is irrational. I can’t stand this man. He is so ambitious. He sold his soul to be VP bc he wants to be POTUS. He’s a liar and hypocrite. I don’t know which one is worse. — Janie Harrington 🐉 🦉 (@GirlsandGoblins) June 16, 2026

5.

Utter fucking bullshit. And Vance knows it. https://t.co/36cUC7wZPw — Joe Walsh (@WalshFreedom) June 16, 2026

6.

How can a person of faith treat people so badly? He says horrible and insulting things to journalists all the time. What he said to Kristen Welker during their interview was actually shocking. It takes a person of no character and actually little faith to think it’s ok to speak… — Linda (@Crackerthe4th) June 16, 2026

7.