Andrea Jenkyns’ car crash of a BBC local TV interview is required watching for anyone who thinks they’re having a bad day

Like us, you might not be overly up to speed with whatever former Conservative minister Andrea Jenkyns is up to now.

Well it turns out Jenkyns has joined Nigel Farage’s Reform UK – of course she has! – and is standing as the party’s candidate for mayor of Lincolnshire.

We mention all this because she’s just done a TV interview for their local BBC TV station and it’s our new dictionary definition of car crash, required watching for anyone who may be under the apprehension that they couldn’t be having a worse day.

Reform really have some dross as candidates. The Yorkshire based dumped Tory MP is sniffing around for the Lincolnshire Mayoral income. Andrea Jenkyns interviewed by the BBC shows she hasn’t a clue about the role pic.twitter.com/3cPKHd5KqA — Torsi (@Torsi28498067) April 8, 2025

Never change, Andrea!

Her face when he says time is up priceless no one deserves to lose more . — Adrian (reclaiming the flag from Racists ) (@Adrianjbks) April 8, 2025

And of all the whatever the hell that was, this bit was surely best.

Although she has just given my favourite ever answer to the question “Do you believe in climate change?” “Look, I’m vegetarian, I’ll always try and protect animals where I can.” It’s almost worth getting a tattoo of this unmitigated idiocy. https://t.co/1eLY3KSzFE — Brendan May (@bmay) April 8, 2025

Jenkyns cried foul, naturally, although we’re not sure entirely what the presenters should have done differently.

I have been told on very good authority the BBC has been phoning around some of the candidates today, trying to stir things and get comments about me and Reform. I have also just done a very biased interview with BBC Look North. They gave the Conservative candidate last week an… pic.twitter.com/49jxSSQgdZ — Dame Andrea Jenkyns (@andreajenkyns) April 7, 2025

Not sure what she’s complaining about – at this rate she’ll fit right in with Reform UK like a glove.

