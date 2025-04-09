Politics Andrea Jenkyns Reform UK

Andrea Jenkyns’ car crash of a BBC local TV interview is required watching for anyone who thinks they’re having a bad day

John Plunkett. Updated April 9th, 2025

Like us, you might not be overly up to speed with whatever former Conservative minister Andrea Jenkyns is up to now.

Well it turns out Jenkyns has joined Nigel Farage’s Reform UK – of course she has! – and is standing as the party’s candidate for mayor of Lincolnshire.

We mention all this because she’s just done a TV interview for their local BBC TV station and it’s our new dictionary definition of car crash, required watching for anyone who may be under the apprehension that they couldn’t be having a worse day.

Never change, Andrea!

And of all the whatever the hell that was, this bit was surely best.

Jenkyns cried foul, naturally, although we’re not sure entirely what the presenters should have done differently.

Not sure what she’s complaining about – at this rate she’ll fit right in with Reform UK like a glove.

READ MORE

Donald Trump said world leaders were queuing up to ‘kiss my ass’ over tariffs and was given the bum’s rush – 17 winning comebacks

Source @Torsi28498067