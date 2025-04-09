Elon Musk was brutally trolled when he livestreamed himself gaming and it’s the funniest thing you’ll watch this week

US elon musk Gaming top trolling

Elon Musk took time out from weeping over Tesla’s share price to do a bit of gaming while on board his private jet to show off Starlink’s in-flight WiFi capabilities.

Musk’s gaming credentials, you might remember, have been questioned by people who know much more about this sort of thing than we do, but it wasn’t his button pushing prowess that caught people’s attention here.

No, it was the brutal trolling that began basically as soon as he logged on, and was so relentless he was eventually forced to quit in a huff to spend more time with his chainsaw.

And it’s surely the funniest thing you’ll watch this week (well, definitely the funniest involving Elon Musk).

the kids are doing great out there pic.twitter.com/2dMJ6YhVum https://t.co/yxAJdVNFdd — Roy Drones Jr (@chiweethedog) April 8, 2025

Bravo people! And the delight really was in the detail.

1.

MY JAW IS ON THE FLOOR pic.twitter.com/jxyA6owNyg — The Act Man (@TheActMan_YT) April 8, 2025

2.

3.

We’re being so mean to him We can be meaner — melo (@Kar_mellow) April 8, 2025

4.

This is giving me life bro https://t.co/CLrnTHwKbm pic.twitter.com/e3H3BMRmGP — I Smoked The Tariffs But I Didnt Smoke The Economy (@BlackKnight10k) April 8, 2025

5.

“Elon. It’s me, Ashley St. Claire. I have no other means of contacting you so I bought PoE2 early access. Please pay your child support. Thank you Elon.” I damn near peed myself when that went across my fuckin screen Saturday. — Rent Free (@SectionEight) April 9, 2025

6.

When your the richest man on the planet but can’t afford mods — Double 6D (@Double6D) April 8, 2025

7.

8.

imagine being a billionaire and people still think youre a loser — neo (@neolithicobject) April 8, 2025

9.