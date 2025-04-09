Entertainment china donald trump

People are raving about this hilarious Chinese Trump impersonator’s spot-on mimicry

Oonagh Keating. Updated April 9th, 2025

We cross now to the municipality of Chongqing in southwestern China, which is the unlikely location of one of the best Trump impersonators we’ve ever seen.

Chongqing resident Chen Rui, also known as Ryan, posts his uncanny impressions of the orange dictator on his social media, under the name @trumpbyryan.

Check this out.

@trumpbyryan Chongqing is a multi layer city#trump #china #chinatravel #chongqing #travelchina #ishowspeed ♬ YMCA – Happy Sound Band

That’s a man who has never been to America, posting in his second language, and we’re quite frankly blown away. So were TikTok users.

Without this video, the audio could have made me believe this is Trump speaking.
AlieMoaFigo

The real Donald Trump wouldn’t know what density and plot ratio was.
RickJung666

Best Trump impression I have seen so far.
ThemanwithoutaplanB

Trump does not have that level of vocabulary.
Crown House

I could listen to him all day.
Giddy_up

Ryan sent the Trump persona to visit a famous local hotpot restaurant.

@trumpbyryan Dining with the hotpot queen##trump##chinese##hotpot##chongqing##china with@@Hotpot Queen ♬ original sound – Chinese Trump (瑞哥英语）

Twitter got wind of that clip, and the reaction was much like it had been on TikTok. Here are a few examples of how impressed people were.

1.

2.

3.

4.

5.

6.

7.

8.

9.

10.

11.

12.

We need these two to get together. It would be …tremendous!

READ MORE

Jamie Foxx does the best Trump impression – and that’s not fake news

Source @trumpbyryan Image Screengrab Screengrab