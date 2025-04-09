Entertainment china donald trump
People are raving about this hilarious Chinese Trump impersonator’s spot-on mimicry
We cross now to the municipality of Chongqing in southwestern China, which is the unlikely location of one of the best Trump impersonators we’ve ever seen.
Chongqing resident Chen Rui, also known as Ryan, posts his uncanny impressions of the orange dictator on his social media, under the name @trumpbyryan.
Check this out.
@trumpbyryan Chongqing is a multi layer city#trump #china #chinatravel #chongqing #travelchina #ishowspeed ♬ YMCA – Happy Sound Band
That’s a man who has never been to America, posting in his second language, and we’re quite frankly blown away. So were TikTok users.
Without this video, the audio could have made me believe this is Trump speaking.
AlieMoaFigo
The real Donald Trump wouldn’t know what density and plot ratio was.
RickJung666
Best Trump impression I have seen so far.
ThemanwithoutaplanB
Trump does not have that level of vocabulary.
Crown House
I could listen to him all day.
Giddy_up
Ryan sent the Trump persona to visit a famous local hotpot restaurant.
@trumpbyryan Dining with the hotpot queen##trump##chinese##hotpot##chongqing##china with@@Hotpot Queen ♬ original sound – Chinese Trump (瑞哥英语）
Twitter got wind of that clip, and the reaction was much like it had been on TikTok. Here are a few examples of how impressed people were.
China is gonna get a 500% tariff after this impression.
— CALL TO ACTIVISM (@CalltoActivism) April 5, 2025
1.
I have never seen anything better than this IN MY ENTIRE LIFE! https://t.co/k1K2c5xb1N
— Giles Coren (@gilescoren) April 8, 2025
2.
President Felon is going to go ape
https://t.co/o6xVgbIMFc
— John Nevill (@cortina) April 8, 2025
3.
When everyone in China talks like this guy, the tariff goes to zero.
— Jeremy Carl (@realJeremyCarl) April 5, 2025
4.
How does he sound like Trump more than Trump himself .
— IYKE (@TheeCount_) April 5, 2025
5.
Eat your heart out SNL, we have a winner https://t.co/3igwY2q5cM
— Debasish Roy Chowdhury (@Planet_Deb) April 6, 2025
6.
I can't cope. https://t.co/zkbCBxnaSt
— Mike Haynes – a Jobbing Leftie Historian (@JobbingLeftieH) April 8, 2025
7.
This guy is amazing. That's freaking hilarious.
— Sir Pumpaloaf (@Drownomatic5000) April 5, 2025
8.
He can make peace with trump and china
— Josh Hernandez (@Quba772) April 6, 2025
9.
Brilliant hahahaha pic.twitter.com/6iHlfi2gYd
— Pedro Rocha (@autop1lot) April 5, 2025
10.
This guy is awesome!
He's got it down to the T ( Trump)
https://t.co/0SPmUYXknD
— Tony Business (@TonyBusiness2) April 6, 2025
11.
China has everything, even Chinese Trump.
The part " I'm unpredictable"…really love it.
https://t.co/G3c1qWehLg
— Arup Kumar BARUA (@barua2004) April 6, 2025
12.
this guy needs to become the chinese ambassador to the US https://t.co/74Ei0oXJLF
— Sebby (@sebby_builds) April 5, 2025
We need these two to get together. It would be …tremendous!
I think that there is a Chinese lookalike that is a dead ringer for Elon too. pic.twitter.com/VHg1zcIByH
— Pragmatic Pessimist #EatTheRich (@cagomez) April 5, 2025
