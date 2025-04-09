People are raving about this hilarious Chinese Trump impersonator’s spot-on mimicry

Entertainment china donald trump

We cross now to the municipality of Chongqing in southwestern China, which is the unlikely location of one of the best Trump impersonators we’ve ever seen.

Chongqing resident Chen Rui, also known as Ryan, posts his uncanny impressions of the orange dictator on his social media, under the name @trumpbyryan.

Check this out.

That’s a man who has never been to America, posting in his second language, and we’re quite frankly blown away. So were TikTok users.

Without this video, the audio could have made me believe this is Trump speaking.

AlieMoaFigo

The real Donald Trump wouldn’t know what density and plot ratio was.

RickJung666

Best Trump impression I have seen so far.

ThemanwithoutaplanB

Trump does not have that level of vocabulary.

Crown House

I could listen to him all day.

Giddy_up

Ryan sent the Trump persona to visit a famous local hotpot restaurant.

Twitter got wind of that clip, and the reaction was much like it had been on TikTok. Here are a few examples of how impressed people were.

China is gonna get a 500% tariff after this impression. pic.twitter.com/fz3fuzJiTD — CALL TO ACTIVISM (@CalltoActivism) April 5, 2025

1.

I have never seen anything better than this IN MY ENTIRE LIFE! https://t.co/k1K2c5xb1N — Giles Coren (@gilescoren) April 8, 2025

2.

President Felon is going to go ape

https://t.co/o6xVgbIMFc — John Nevill (@cortina) April 8, 2025

3.

When everyone in China talks like this guy, the tariff goes to zero. — Jeremy Carl (@realJeremyCarl) April 5, 2025

4.

How does he sound like Trump more than Trump himself . — IYKE (@TheeCount_) April 5, 2025

5.

Eat your heart out SNL, we have a winner https://t.co/3igwY2q5cM — Debasish Roy Chowdhury (@Planet_Deb) April 6, 2025

6.

I can't cope. https://t.co/zkbCBxnaSt — Mike Haynes – a Jobbing Leftie Historian (@JobbingLeftieH) April 8, 2025

7.

This guy is amazing. That's freaking hilarious. — Sir Pumpaloaf (@Drownomatic5000) April 5, 2025

8.

He can make peace with trump and china — Josh Hernandez (@Quba772) April 6, 2025

9.

10.

This guy is awesome!

He's got it down to the T ( Trump)

https://t.co/0SPmUYXknD — Tony Business (@TonyBusiness2) April 6, 2025

11.

China has everything, even Chinese Trump.

The part " I'm unpredictable"…really love it.

https://t.co/G3c1qWehLg — Arup Kumar BARUA (@barua2004) April 6, 2025

12.

this guy needs to become the chinese ambassador to the US https://t.co/74Ei0oXJLF — Sebby (@sebby_builds) April 5, 2025

We need these two to get together. It would be …tremendous!

I think that there is a Chinese lookalike that is a dead ringer for Elon too. pic.twitter.com/VHg1zcIByH — Pragmatic Pessimist #EatTheRich (@cagomez) April 5, 2025

READ MORE

Jamie Foxx does the best Trump impression – and that’s not fake news

Source @trumpbyryan Image Screengrab Screengrab