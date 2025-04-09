US donald trump

Watch this Maga politician’s highly relatable NSFW Freudian slip as he hyped up Trump at a swanky Republican fundraiser

Oonagh Keating. Updated April 9th, 2025

Donald Trump’s hard slog as President of the USA continued on Tuesday, when he was forced to attend the National Republican Congressional Committee Dinner, where seats cost as ‘little’ as $6,000, but the expectation of a generous donation to the GOP took the cost for an individual to as much as $310,000.

Unsurprisingly, the fundraising event netted $35 million for the party – which might cover Trump’s golf bill for the next two months.

It featured a mildy unhinged speech by the man himself, in which he claimed world leaders are lining up to kiss his ass, which you can read about here, but Trump wasn’t the only one whose words deserve closer scrutiny. There was also guest speaker Tom Emmer, the Republican Majority Whip, whose tongue nearly tripped him straight into Trump’s bad books.

Listen very carefully. He will say this only once.

That’s called ‘doing a Jeremy Hunt’ on this side of the Atlantic – not to be confused with failing to declare your interests after forgetting you bought seven luxury apartments, which is also ‘doing a Jeremy Hunt’.

Emmer’s nearly NSFW slip-up raised a few eyebrows, and more than a few comments. Here are some notable examples.

We suspect Mat Smith is not alone.

