Watch this Maga politician’s highly relatable NSFW Freudian slip as he hyped up Trump at a swanky Republican fundraiser

Donald Trump’s hard slog as President of the USA continued on Tuesday, when he was forced to attend the National Republican Congressional Committee Dinner, where seats cost as ‘little’ as $6,000, but the expectation of a generous donation to the GOP took the cost for an individual to as much as $310,000.

Unsurprisingly, the fundraising event netted $35 million for the party – which might cover Trump’s golf bill for the next two months.

BREAKING: Trump is once again at his golf course on the Taxpayers’ dime. This trip will cost us $2.9 million. Thus far taxpayers have spent $26 million in 2025 so that the president can golf and spend time outside the Whitehouse. ALERTING @DOGE on this flagrant inefficiency.… pic.twitter.com/1GRyuDwuvz — Brian Krassenstein (@krassenstein) March 29, 2025

It featured a mildy unhinged speech by the man himself, in which he claimed world leaders are lining up to kiss his ass, which you can read about here, but Trump wasn’t the only one whose words deserve closer scrutiny. There was also guest speaker Tom Emmer, the Republican Majority Whip, whose tongue nearly tripped him straight into Trump’s bad books.

Listen very carefully. He will say this only once.

That’s called ‘doing a Jeremy Hunt’ on this side of the Atlantic – not to be confused with failing to declare your interests after forgetting you bought seven luxury apartments, which is also ‘doing a Jeremy Hunt’.

Emmer’s nearly NSFW slip-up raised a few eyebrows, and more than a few comments. Here are some notable examples.

Had it right the first time. — The Lincoln Project (@ProjectLincoln) April 8, 2025

Emmer: President Cun— Trump is counting on us pic.twitter.com/tIrQyy0Ncl — Acyn (@Acyn) April 8, 2025

Freudian slip for when your party leader is trying to strong arm you into a budget that makes massive cuts to Medicaid but somehow still increases the deficit with tax breaks for billionaires. https://t.co/VRmiYnjxqU — Kelsie Taggart (@kelsientaggart) April 8, 2025

Best Freudian slip in history! — No Kings Here (@Stop_Project25) April 9, 2025

Guys "President Cunt" seems pretty reasonable considering it's their idea. Please capitalize appropriately out of respect for the office. https://t.co/KqkrLGchzv — DumpsterFire45 (@DFire45) April 9, 2025

Freudian slips are real, they really do reveal what the speaker actually thinks and feels. Just like when several ppl in the past have said "chump" instead of "trump". — Claire S (@SaintLaurant) April 8, 2025

"President Cunt" has never been more accurate https://t.co/KiKQkIWAZz — Frank Ojeda (@UCLADodgerFrank) April 8, 2025

President Cunt Thanks @tomemmer for saying what we are thinking. https://t.co/pKOrSdR6ty — Spiro’s Ghost (@AntiToxicPeople) April 8, 2025

So disrespectful of Emmer https://t.co/4Ef1M6ISgU — PatriotTakes (@patriottakes) April 8, 2025

Sometimes, they do tell the truth. — Anthony M. Hopper (@elander777) April 8, 2025

We suspect Mat Smith is not alone.

that’s how he’s referred to around my place ‍♂️ — Mat Smith (@RealMatSmith) April 8, 2025

