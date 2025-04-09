Celebrity frankie boyle Margaret Thatcher mock the week

The 12th anniversary of Margaret Thatcher’s death sent this classic Frankie Boyle joke viral and it’s one for the ages

John Plunkett. Updated April 9th, 2025

This week marked 12 years since the death of Margaret Thatcher. The former PM died aged 87 on 8 April 2013 after suffering a stroke.

We mention this not because we’re launching a spin off ‘on this day in political history’ site but because it sent this classic Frankie Boyle moment on Mock the Week viral again and it really is one for the ages.

Will never get old.

Follow @frankieboyle on Twitter here.

READ MORE

Donald Trump said world leaders were queuing up to ‘kiss my ass’ over tariffs and was given the bum’s rush – 17 winning comebacks

H/T @theleftbible