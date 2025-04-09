The 12th anniversary of Margaret Thatcher’s death sent this classic Frankie Boyle joke viral and it’s one for the ages

Celebrity frankie boyle Margaret Thatcher mock the week

This week marked 12 years since the death of Margaret Thatcher. The former PM died aged 87 on 8 April 2013 after suffering a stroke.

We mention this not because we’re launching a spin off ‘on this day in political history’ site but because it sent this classic Frankie Boyle moment on Mock the Week viral again and it really is one for the ages.

On this day in 2013: The nation said goodbye to Margaret Thatcher, and Frankie Boyle perfectly summed up the sentiment. pic.twitter.com/VuvX1LVm1o — The Left Bible (@theleftbible) April 8, 2025

Will never get old.

THIS DAY in 2013, Margaret Thatcher died. Frankie Boyle caught the spirit of the nation perfectly. Still reviled, nationwide. pic.twitter.com/UDtfgun1qo — John O’Connell (@jdpoc) April 8, 2025

Follow @frankieboyle on Twitter here.

READ MORE

Donald Trump said world leaders were queuing up to ‘kiss my ass’ over tariffs and was given the bum’s rush – 17 winning comebacks

H/T @theleftbible