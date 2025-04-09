‘What’s a small injustice from your school days that you’re still annoyed about?’- 17 experiences people can’t let slide

Round Ups Ask Reddit

For better or worse, your school days are some of the most formative of your life. And while you might come away from it with lots of happy memories, school also has the potential to cause lingering resentments.

Reddit user MiskonceptioN clearly has an axe to grind with their time at school, as they invited r/AskReddit users to share the small injustices from their school days that they’re still annoyed about. And they even got the ball rolling with a tale of their own:

‘When I was 9, my year had weekly swimming lessons which I really enjoyed, because swimming was one of the few physical activities I was good at. Just before the Christmas holidays began, the teacher/instructor/whatever asked all of my group (about us 20) to line up, and said when needed to enter the pool and do X, Y, Z when we’re called. It was clearly an assessment of some kind, but when she got about halfway through the group, we were out of time. I figured when we came back after the holidays she’d continue the assessment, but no. Instead, about 7 of my classmates who were assessed got moved up to the next skill-level group, and the rest of us stayed put for the rest of the term. I was stuck practising breast stroke for another 3 odd months, while the other group got to dive for quoits and fun shit. Bastards.’

These are the top replies from former pupils with peeves…

‘When I was in year 4 the order of going into lunch was 6 (because they were the oldest), 5, 4. Then when I was in year 5 they decided that the year 4s needed to go ahead of us so they wouldn’t get too hungry. Then the next year they decided that it was fairer to go youngest first: 4, 5, 6. I went to lunch last every single year.’

-saywherefore

‘I baked a cake and decorated it. Out of around 100 cakes I won first place. My CLASS got the diploma. They “even” let me hold it for a minute. My name wasn’t even on the diploma. “Class C. Best cake”. Nobody from my class took part in this. It was all me. I’m pissed 20 years later.’

-CobblerSmall1891

‘I got a detention for doing the higher set’s physics homework instead of my lower set’s by mistake. Didn’t matter that I’d got it correct either.’

-LDNLibero

‘Aged 5 I had just joined a new school. I was a lively outgoing kid that just wanted to be friends. We were playing tag in the playground. I tagged a girl called Fiona, she turned around and hit me in the face and said “Get off, who even are you?” I learned to be cautious of people. Fuck you Fiona.’

-StationFar6396

‘One of my teachers shouted “Shut up (my name)” when I wasn’t even in the room, demonstrating that she automatically blamed me for anything but no one took my complaints seriously despite witnesses backing me up.’

-BigKingKey

‘I am dyslexic, not diagnosed until secondary school. I missed swimming most weeks in year 5 and 6 (primary school) because you needed 16/20 on the weekly spelling test to be allowed to go. So while my class went off swimming, me and another kid who also struggled had to sit in a corridor and write the spellings out over and over. I was told I was lazy, stupid and needed to have better priorities. I was a really good polite kid and tried my best at everything. Those 2 years with that a-hole teacher destroyed my self esteem for a long time.’

-ToffeePoppet

‘My dad was a printer by trade. He used to bring home loads of offcuts of weird and wonderful coloured paper/card for me to craft things with. One day I took a few sheets of that super shiny gold card into school for some reason. It might even have been given to them to use. Anyway, the teacher found it and went absolutely nuclear saying I’d stolen it from the school. I was probably around 5-6 and absolutely inconsolable. It was over 30 years ago and I don’t even remember the outcome, just the sense of injustice and her shouting ‘YOU. HAVE. STOLE (sic). THAT. FROM. SCHOOL!’.’

-PeppercornWizard

‘I wasn’t allowed to sit my A-levels “because of my attendance”. I’d been absent 6 times. The actual issue was that I dropped one A-level and took a different subject (that my school didn’t offer) at a different school. I ended up having to pay the school to enter me privately, then they tried to withhold my certificates because I didn’t return a textbook (I was never issued the book they said was missing – it wasn’t even for a subject I took). Ended up having to steal my own A-level certificates from the school office.’

-klc81

