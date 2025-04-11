Who’d be a delivery person with places like this in the world?
DoorDash delivery man and TikToker @moneywill82 shares clips of his working day, which can be quite fascinating at times. It can also be seriously creepy.
@moneywill82 #doordash #doordashing #doordashsucks #doordashfail ♬ original sound – Moneywill82
“It’s pretty neat, huh?”
Erm …depends on whether you’re in a Stephen King novel or not.
These TikTok users weren’t so sure.
That pizza would have become a frisbee if I saw that doll garden!
Roxy!
Bringing down the property value of the whole block, lmao.
DigiGhos✟
Great way to keep the robbers away at night!
baybeecheex
It’s all fun and games until they get up and run after you 😂😂
Buh-buh-Baccccccon
Would’ve been cool if they were all turned around looking at you when you turned away from the door.
SXN
Children of the corn😳
BEAUTYBUNNNY37200
I thought it was cool Halloween decor but then I saw the other houses being normal … and 😳
BlueLotus🌈💙
Quickly yeet the pizza onto the porch, then turn around and run like the wind.
Uberpooch23
Sorry, not me. That would have been a side walk delivery. I believe one of those doll ordered that food. 😳
jenniez913
Door dash is right .DROP IT AT THE DOOR AND DASH AWAY DASH AWAY DASH AWAY ALL.
user7530509748023
It also raised a practical question for autumn1316.
How do they mow? What a pain😅
Someone named Bec had a warning.
They’re about to sacrifice you, bro.
He already knew.
Right I was out of there!! Lol.
Oddly, though, he seemed to be more bothered by this opossum.
@moneywill82 #doordash #doordashing #doordashsucks #doordashfail #sidehustles #doordashlife ♬ This Is a Work of Art (Sketchy) – Dubskie
We know which we’d rather spot coming through the fog.
Oddly, though, he seemed to be more bothered by this opossum.
@moneywill82 #doordash #doordashing #doordashsucks #doordashfail #sidehustles #doordashlife ♬ This Is a Work of Art (Sketchy) – Dubskie
We know which we’d rather spot coming through the fog.
