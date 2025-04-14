Donald Trump’s response to the latest Russian atrocity in Ukraine starts off horrific and ends up even worse – 17 appalled responses

US donald trump Ukraine

There were unimaginably awful scenes in Ukraine at the weekend when a Russian ballistic missile attack on the Ukrainian city of Sumy killed at least 34 people and injured more than 100.

The devastation wrought on people going to church for Palm Sunday was the most attack on civilians this year, two missiles landing a crowded city centre, one of them hitting a trolley bus full of passengers.

We mention it because Donald Trump, who you remember was going to bring peace to Ukraine within 24 hours of his election three months ago, was asked about the savagery on Air Force One. And his response starts off horrific and – hard to believe we know – ends up even worse.

‼️Reporter: Do you have a reaction to Russia’s Palm Sunday attack on Ukraine? Donald Trump: I think it was terrible, and I was told they made a mistake. But I think it’s a horrible thing. I think the whole war is a horrible thing. pic.twitter.com/lrCwXUzO3m — Ostap Yarysh (@OstapYarysh) April 14, 2025

And here are just a few of the many responses it prompted.

1.

Incredible that the ONLY world leader to defend Russia’s massacre yesterday is an American president. https://t.co/5s8uM0pFlX — Jay in Kyiv (@JayinKyiv) April 14, 2025

2.

What a loathsome, contemptible creature Trump is. Without a drop of humanity, Trump offends every decent thought and feeling. Trump will serve Russia until the day he dies. https://t.co/tMjlBoj0hD — Michael MacKay (@mhmck) April 14, 2025

3.

It’s never a mistake with Russia. Was the Kakhovka Dam a mistake? Were all the hospitals a mistake? Were the explosives in baby cribs a mistake? Was the Iskander to a fire station a mistake? No! It was a precision, GPS-guided ballistic missile that landed exactly where aimed. https://t.co/baSgRn7R3E — John Jackson (@hissgoescobra) April 14, 2025

4.

The Kremlin’s spokesman here, explaining that the Russian bombing of civilians in Ukraine was a mistake.#Sumypic.twitter.com/MXOZ8FJnGi — Parody Keir Starmer (@Parody_PM) April 14, 2025

5.

True, Russia have been making the same mistake for 100s of years. The mistake of attacking Ukraine murdering millions. and in 2014 invading Crimea all a terrible mistake. What would also be a mistake would be accepting Russians Mistake without catastrophically destroying… — paul tyrrell (@PBTyrrell) April 14, 2025

6.

Trump says the Russians didn’t mean to commit the Palm Sunday massacre – “I’m told they made a mistake”. Trump again parrots whatever Putin tells him – because he is a fucking moron.pic.twitter.com/Qjwc4ydlWC — Jay in Kyiv (@JayinKyiv) April 14, 2025

7.

since when is a deliberate mass murder called a ‘mistake’? — Ukrainian Sunflower Слава Україні (@UASunflower) April 14, 2025

8.