US donald trump Ukraine

Donald Trump’s response to the latest Russian atrocity in Ukraine starts off horrific and ends up even worse – 17 appalled responses

John Plunkett. Updated April 14th, 2025

There were unimaginably awful scenes in Ukraine at the weekend when a Russian ballistic missile attack on the Ukrainian city of Sumy killed at least 34 people and injured more than 100.

The devastation wrought on people going to church for Palm Sunday was the most attack on civilians this year, two missiles landing a crowded city centre, one of them hitting a trolley bus full of passengers.

We mention it because Donald Trump, who you remember was going to bring peace to Ukraine within 24 hours of his election three months ago, was asked about the savagery on Air Force One. And his response starts off horrific and – hard to believe we know – ends up even worse.

And here are just a few of the many responses it prompted.

1.

2.

3.

4.

5.

6.

7.

8.

Article Pages: 1 2