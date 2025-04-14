This ‘Maga Mom’ had advice on ‘How to win an argument with the left’, but it really wasn’t the flex she seemed to think

Entertainment MAGA

We cross now to the world of Maga vlogger @unlucky_keeks, or just Keeks to her friends – who took to TikTok with some advice for her fellow Republicans.

“Liberals are usually college-educated – typically. At least Democrats …Liberals might just be off their meds, but Democrats are usually educated. They have book smarts. They know statistics and they know facts. They only know stuff that they read in a book. When they get in your comments, here’s how you win. Don’t speak facts. Don’t speak statistics. Speak common sense. They don’t know what to do because all they know is what they read in a book.”

You’re probably thinking what we were thinking, but no – we’ve checked, and it isn’t satire.

These commenters were also a bit baffled at the self-burn, and we’ve included some of her responses, because – well – it’s fascinating to watch her keep on digging that hole.

1.

If your argument cannot be substantiated with “facts” and “statistics”, then it’s probably wrong. How is this a win for you?

Del Facts and statistics dont mean its right. common sense and logic win. [sic]

Keeks

2.

So you’re basically saying you don’t care about facts just your feelings?

Cassady

3.

I am an independent and I think this logic is strange. You’re critiquing your opposition for basing opinions in education and fact?

Chandlerbingsmom2 just because its in a book doesnt mean its factual or correctm [sic]

Keeks

4.

I love when they do this, I just say “awesome – if it’s common sense it should be really easy to demonstrate empirically!”

azaniac

5.

“Common sense” is literally just “what I believe is right” I’ve noticed.

MrOriginal501

6.

I really thought this was parody and was waiting for the punchline.

FLYanksfan

7.

This is so embarrassing lol.

Shannon Curley

8.

My common sense tells me it’s best to make decisions based on things that are true.

soph

9.

Define liberal.

Noisey Neighbor cat dogs [sic]

Keeks

10.

Girl is mad that the other side has facts and statistics on their side.

Carti Ferrari

11.

“If you want to win an argument make sure to be wrong”.

StickyGenesis

12.

I don’t think you want to run a country based off “street smarts”.

Vvvvvvv

Democratic commentator Harry Sissons summed it up perfectly.

