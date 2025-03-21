US donald trump elon musk

Elon Musk shared this meme celebrating Trump’s closure of the Department of Education and it was a self-own visible from space

John Plunkett. Updated March 21st, 2025

Donald Trump is doing his bit to Make America Great Again by shutting down the Department of Education. That should do the trick, Mr President!

Trump signed an executive order that will begin dismantling the federal department, which is in charge of administering federal student loans for college and university students and offering assistance for low-income and disabled students.

No wonder his sidekick in chief Elon Musk was delighted. So delighted he posted this over on Twitter.

And it was a self-own visible from space. You’ll already have spotted it, but just in case (and in case Musk is reading) …

And also this.

And this.

And finally, this.

