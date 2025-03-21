Elon Musk shared this meme celebrating Trump’s closure of the Department of Education and it was a self-own visible from space

US donald trump elon musk

Donald Trump is doing his bit to Make America Great Again by shutting down the Department of Education. That should do the trick, Mr President!

Trump signed an executive order that will begin dismantling the federal department, which is in charge of administering federal student loans for college and university students and offering assistance for low-income and disabled students.

No wonder his sidekick in chief Elon Musk was delighted. So delighted he posted this over on Twitter.

And it was a self-own visible from space. You’ll already have spotted it, but just in case (and in case Musk is reading) …

Department is spelled wrong. pic.twitter.com/ID5CCcHCLD — Ron Filipkowski (@RonFilipkowski) March 21, 2025

You misspelled "department," thus proving why we need a departmenT of education and why you should have studied something other than money — Keith Olbermann (@KeithOlbermann) March 20, 2025

Misspelling Department of Education while bragging about removing it is peak MAGA. pic.twitter.com/qbqQX5eqtu — Alex Cole (@acnewsitics) March 20, 2025

“I won with the poorly educated. I love the poorly educated.” Donald Trump IRONY pic.twitter.com/l3Ws2zyhId — Republican (@Sjacobs2020) March 20, 2025

celebrating the dismantling of the Department of Education while also misspelling the Department of Education https://t.co/kp50PCIrhh — Matt Binder (@MattBinder) March 20, 2025

And also this.

Richest man in the whole history of the world enjoys taking food, education, and healthcare from the poorest children on the planet. He can’t pretend surprise if he doesn’t receive a lot of high praise and his businesses crash and burn. — Linda England (@lfengland) March 20, 2025

And this.

How is this a joke to you? The department of education should be something we care deeply about. Our country is in deep trouble. Other successful countries respect and value educators. The USA mocks them. It’s sad. And you’re not helping at all with this nonsense. — Ryan Harrison (@buckeyegegg) March 20, 2025

And finally, this.

Department of education glad you think that’s so funny. They pay for poor children’s school lunches. Help the disabled and you wonder why people think you’re an asshole and why they don’t like you, you shed a little tear because they don’t have empathy for you go fuck yourself. — William (@William79758537) March 20, 2025

