Trump’s been boasting about his cognitive test results and it sent this fabulous takedown viral once again and it’s a top-tier roast

John Plunkett. Updated April 14th, 2025

Donald Trump’s been wanging on about what a fine mental and physical specimen he is after apparently taking a five-hour brain and body check-up.

And it prompted more than a little scepticism as you might imagine – surely the only soul Trump has is his arsehole? – and we’ve rounded up all our favourite responses here.

But we mention it again after his boasts sent this clip from back in 2020 viral all over again. It’s Trump going on about his cognitive skills once again and the response from the then Fox News presenter Chris Wallace is just magnificent.

Mega ooof. Now spell cognitive, Mr President …

And also this.

But most of all, this.

And this.

