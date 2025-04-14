Trump’s been boasting about his cognitive test results and it sent this fabulous takedown viral once again and it’s a top-tier roast

US donald trump Fox News

Donald Trump’s been wanging on about what a fine mental and physical specimen he is after apparently taking a five-hour brain and body check-up.

Trump on his annual physical: “I felt I was in very good shape. Good heart. A good soul. Very good soul… took a cognitive test. I don’t know what to tell you other than I got every answer right.” A normal person doesn’t brag about passing a basic cognitive test where you have… pic.twitter.com/BJJYCUCJxU — Republicans against Trump (@RpsAgainstTrump) April 12, 2025

And it prompted more than a little scepticism as you might imagine – surely the only soul Trump has is his arsehole? – and we’ve rounded up all our favourite responses here.

But we mention it again after his boasts sent this clip from back in 2020 viral all over again. It’s Trump going on about his cognitive skills once again and the response from the then Fox News presenter Chris Wallace is just magnificent.

Trump: “Let’s take a [cognitive] test right now. Let’s go down. Joe and I will take a test” Chris Wallace: “I took the test too when I heard that you passed it. It’s not – well it’s not the hardest test. They have a picture and it says ‘what’s that’ and it’s an elephant.”… pic.twitter.com/OKE7SZbukU — Republicans against Trump (@RpsAgainstTrump) April 12, 2025

Mega ooof. Now spell cognitive, Mr President …

I still don’t think Donald Trump passed it. — Art Candee (@ArtCandee) April 12, 2025

MAGA is saying Trump aced his cognitive test. pic.twitter.com/hG77WTpmm1 — Blue Georgia (@BlueATLGeorgia) April 12, 2025

He passes physicals in the exact same way he wins “Club Championships.” They officials in charge are on the payroll — Dexter Wright (@Dexter__Wright) April 12, 2025

When the hardest part of your cognitive test is spotting an elephant, maybe don’t brag about it on national TV. — Nikos Unity (@nikosunity) April 12, 2025

I’d like to see Trump pass the citizenship test. — Denison Barb (@DenisonBarbs) April 12, 2025

And also this.

There’s a reason Chris Wallace and Shep Smith are no longer on FOX https://t.co/OLYTpBRAsy — HAVING THE TIME OF MY LIFE⏱️ (@DrTSquare) April 13, 2025

But most of all, this.

Trump gets annoyed that Chris Wallace says he had taken the test and it wasn’t that difficult at allYou can see how much it bothers him that he brushed it off a easy test. This is a basic cognitive test Donald,not an high IQ test or something that you «passed» (IF you indeed… https://t.co/TyXMpbuEzW — Cathrine Wengaard (@CWengaard) April 13, 2025

And this.

