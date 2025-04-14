Now, that’s what we call an entrance! Watch this Economics lecturer break his students’ hearts in style
Professor Matthew Pittman of the University of Tennessee, Knoxville knows how to make a point – and an entrance.
Watch how he took it right up to the wire when his Economics class almost got to take advantage of the lecturer lateness rule to get an early dart.
@utk.socialmedia Replying to @katie davoud Well… so close #college #collegeprofessor #collegelife #collegeinfo #econmajor #econ #utk #tennessee #class @Professor Pittman @KENZIE GREENE ♬ original sound – UTKSM
That sigh from the class came directly from the soul. TikTok was here for it. This is a little of what people said when the clip went viral in 2024.
“Being an econ major is not about having fun” right after he came in on a skateboard is crazy.
molly
Mixed messages for sure.
UTKSM
I know he was waiting outside the door the whole time just to roll in like that.
BABYKELS
As an Econ major I felt it when said “giving up on your dreams and making a mediocre salary”. I am seen.
Blazeard
Man saw the timer at 8 minutes and knew he had 7 minutes to find a skateboard.
V
Imagine your think you are about to be class free but then you see your professor come in on a skateboard last second and give a quiz.
Mac Hereford
The sighs when he came skateboarding in got me.
noelle
That is an insane engagement tactic and im so impressed at his execution.
seven
Him skating in like that would be my last straw.
shani
High schools teacher be like “they’ll never let you off this easily in university!” I just saw a professor pull up to class on a skateboard and a youtube intro HELLO.
Eden
Bro that was evil. Especially “sit down”.
feyi
This is giving Michael Scott and I’m here for it.
NOC_Nurse_Moatsy
This feels like an episode of Community.
AndWhoAreYou
Unserious school I love this place fr.
cat
Grabs the mic like he’s cutting a promo on John Cena.
Joe
This weekend at SUUUUUUPER SLAM.
UTKSM
I see Ross when he was a professor and roller skating in.
Jenn
Finally, we Econ majors are getting the recognition we deserve.
rreynolds24
Andy thought the professor looked familiar.
Cam from modern family is your professor?!
We’ll just leave this here.
@utk.socialmedia Replying to @Andy Yes- Cam energy for sure #modernfamily @Professor Pittman @KENZIE GREENE ♬ original sound – ron.clipped
READ MORE
This graduate’s pride flag reveal was the perfect way to leave her bigoted university
Source UTK Image Screengrab