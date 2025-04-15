US CNN donald trump Kaitlan Collins

CNN’s Kaitlan Collins fact checked Donald Trump to his face and his response is a chilling reminder of where the White House is right now

John Plunkett. Updated April 15th, 2025

We are big fans of CNN’s estimable Kaitlan Collins, who has done as much as anyone – probably more – to attempt to hold Donald Trump to account since his return to the White House.

And never has she done it more importantly than this, after the US Supreme Court ordered the White House to return a man wrongly deported to El Salvador, an order which Trump and his administration appear determined not just to ignore but to entirely misrepresent.

And the president’s response is an absolutely chilling reminder (as if you needed one) of precisely where the US is right now.

And he wasn’t finished there, it turned out. Of course he wasn’t.

As predictable as it was terrifying, which is to say a lot. An awful, awful lot.

And here are just a few of the responses it prompted.

