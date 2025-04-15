CNN’s Kaitlan Collins fact checked Donald Trump to his face and his response is a chilling reminder of where the White House is right now

US CNN donald trump Kaitlan Collins

We are big fans of CNN’s estimable Kaitlan Collins, who has done as much as anyone – probably more – to attempt to hold Donald Trump to account since his return to the White House.

And never has she done it more importantly than this, after the US Supreme Court ordered the White House to return a man wrongly deported to El Salvador, an order which Trump and his administration appear determined not just to ignore but to entirely misrepresent.

And the president’s response is an absolutely chilling reminder (as if you needed one) of precisely where the US is right now.

Kaitlan Collins reminds Donald Trump that he agreed to abide by Supreme Court decisions just a few days and he flies off the handle, berating her and her news organization. This pathetic little bully needs to be impeached and fired ASAP. pic.twitter.com/IctJZ8bb6Q — Piyush Mittal (@piyushmittal) April 14, 2025

And he wasn’t finished there, it turned out. Of course he wasn’t.

Trump on CNN: “I think they hate our country.” That’s what dictators do — they portray any media outlet they don’t control and that doesn’t praise their corrupt regimes 24/7 as the enemy of the state.pic.twitter.com/7BHPVWJf61 — Republicans against Trump (@RpsAgainstTrump) April 14, 2025

As predictable as it was terrifying, which is to say a lot. An awful, awful lot.

And here are just a few of the responses it prompted.

1.

Of course, classic authoritarian deflection: dodge the question, attack the messenger, and change the subject. Trump was asked about obeying the Supreme Court and he responded with a tantrum about TV ratings. This isn’t strength. It’s a man who fears accountability and hides… — Evaristus Odinikaeze (@odinikaeze) April 14, 2025

2.

Good for Collins. When trumps attacks her like that he knows he is outmatched and being played like fool! — Dj Omega Mvp (@DjOmegaMVP) April 14, 2025

3.

How will this Supreme Court react to the U.S. president defying its explicit order? https://t.co/cKLkDF5zPr — Jim Sciutto (@jimsciutto) April 14, 2025

4.

What’s more disgusting to me are all of spineless sycophants in that room who don’t stand up to him. They KNOW he’s breaking the law and they do/say nothing. They should be held just as liable. — David (@DaveSixFour) April 14, 2025

5.

This is an insane response to this question and if you still support trump after seeing it you cannot be redeemed. https://t.co/BMqL3PIWXL — PotatoMcWhiskey (@PotatoMcWhiskey) April 14, 2025

6.