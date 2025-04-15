US JD Vance

If you want a metaphor for the Trump administration, you won’t find a better one than JD Vance attempting to lift this trophy

Oonagh Keating. Updated April 15th, 2025

Ohio State’s football team didn’t have the best visit to the White House, despite having had the best season in 2024, when they won the College Football Playoff (CFP) trophy.

The President forgot what team he was hosting, referring to Ohio’s star quarterback Will Howard as the Tennessee quarterback.

Even more embarrassingly, JD Vance, who seems to be invisible between gaffes, held the trophy in such an awkward way that he sent part of it crashing to the ground, as though it were the US stock market or something.

White House reporter Philip Melanchthon Wegmann shared the cringeworthy moment.

It was less a case of Vance not knowing his own strength than he or his team having failed to do their homework – surprise, surprise.

The internet’s collective facepalm looked like this.

