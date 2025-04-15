Everyone made the same joke after El Salvador’s president met Donald Trump like this and the fury of these triggered Magas made the whole thing even better

US donald trump el salvador magas

Okay so it’s very much not the most important thing that came out of El Salvador president Nayib Bukele’s visit to the White House on Monday, but it was satisfying nonetheless.

My vote for tweet of the day. pic.twitter.com/G9yEnQeyL7 — John Oberlin (@OMGno2trump) April 14, 2025

Here is Bukele meeting Trump, where the pair said they had no intention of returning an American man wrongly deported to a Salvadorian mega-prison.

El Salvador’s President Nayib Bukele says he won’t return Kilmar Abrego Garcia, the man who was mistakenly deported to an El Salvador prison, back to the U.S. https://t.co/WE84Ki5hH5 pic.twitter.com/VAPyNmfU4K — CBS News (@CBSNews) April 14, 2025

Well that’s (absolutely, definitely, 100% not) alright then.

But there was something about his appearance that got people’s attention. And you’ve surely guessed it by now. But just in case …

No tie. Wonder if the MAGA media will ridicule him? https://t.co/a38B3kbaaI — Michael McFaul (@McFaul) April 14, 2025

Why didn’t he wear a suit and tie? How disrespectful to show up in a t-shirt. Am I doing this right? pic.twitter.com/FxyUyrcWUw — Alex Cole (@acnewsitics) April 14, 2025

I hope MAGAland is suitably outraged that he’s not wearing a tie….. https://t.co/YSc0OXIDop — Jon Sopel (@jonsopel) April 14, 2025

waiting for JD Vance to smash through the door, eyes rolling, foaming at the mouth, to yell at Bukele for not wearing a tie pic.twitter.com/rBdlcMnNC0 — Andrew Egger (@EggerDC) April 14, 2025

And the fury of these hilariously triggered Magas just made the whole thing even better.

He’s got a jacket on and doesn’t look like a slob. Plus he’s not asking us for billions of dollars you miserable fuck — MAGA Michelle S (@MAGAMichelleS69) April 14, 2025

Pretty nice looking suit. Zelensky showed up in a sweater. Bit of a difference. — Red Alert Florida (@RedAlertFlorida) April 14, 2025

I see a suit jacket? The dude looks very clean and professional. He’s also not begging for money. — Andrew (@_AndrewSpurgeon) April 14, 2025

Oh I didn’t realize he was asking for millions of dollars. Can’t even compare the two — Christos Greek (@Christos_Vet) April 14, 2025

He looks smart, he’s made the effort, not rocked up in cargos and a t shirt for effect. He’s also not begging for money or weapons. — Adam Brooks AKA EssexPR (@EssexPR) April 15, 2025

A. He’s not wearing a tracksuit B. He’s not begging for billions of American tax payers money. Get a grip. — Bou Native Squirrel (@happy_foxxy) April 15, 2025

Snowflakes.

READ MORE

CNN’s Kaitlan Collins fact checked Donald Trump to his face and his response is a chilling reminder of where the White House is right now

Source @CBSNews