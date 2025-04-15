US donald trump el salvador magas

Everyone made the same joke after El Salvador’s president met Donald Trump like this and the fury of these triggered Magas made the whole thing even better

John Plunkett. Updated April 15th, 2025

Okay so it’s very much not the most important thing that came out of El Salvador president Nayib Bukele’s visit to the White House on Monday, but it was satisfying nonetheless.

Here is Bukele meeting Trump, where the pair said they had no intention of returning an American man wrongly deported to a Salvadorian mega-prison.

Well that’s (absolutely, definitely, 100% not) alright then.

But there was something about his appearance that got people’s attention. And you’ve surely guessed it by now. But just in case …

And the fury of these hilariously triggered Magas just made the whole thing even better.

Snowflakes.

Source @CBSNews