Trump just said Volodymyr Zelenskyy started the Ukraine war and it was a WTF visible from space – 17 dumbfounded responses

US donald trump Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy

You probably already have a very good idea of where Donald Trump stands on Russia’s invasion of Ukraine.

This is the president who called Volodymyr Zelenskyy a ‘dictator’ and then said it was a ‘mistake’ when Vladimir Putin’s missiles killed at least 34 people in a Ukrainian city on Palm Sunday.

Except it turns out Trump still has the capacity to surprise, and this exchange about the war was a jaw-dropper of the highest order (and a sign of what is surely, terrifyingly, to come).

Trump has fully turned on Zelenskyy: “He’s always looking to purchase missiles. Listen, when you start a war, you gotta know you can win a war. You don’t start a war against somebody that’s 20 times your size and then hope that people give you some missiles.” pic.twitter.com/1hBWeyu2hg — Aaron Rupar (@atrupar) April 14, 2025

Just extraordinary. And extraordinarily terrifying.

And these are surely the only responses you need (let’s face it, we could go on forever).

1.

This might genuinely be the most insane thing he has ever said. Apparently Zelenskyy started the war 5 years before he was even elected. https://t.co/fUPTvg4DuE — Oliver Alexander (@OAlexanderDK) April 14, 2025

2.

I have never in my life seen an American president be so terrified of Russia. How embarrassing for the US. — Christy ✨ (@WillowMantis) April 14, 2025

3.

Insanity. Trump has either lost his mind or is fully loyal to Putin. Either way, anyone in the GOP defending this as “he just wants peace” is as deserving of condemnation. Do any of them have the courage to defend the truth? Trump is basing US foreign policy on blatant lies. https://t.co/EOGARXreUQ — Garry Kasparov (@Kasparov63) April 14, 2025

4.

Ukraine was invaded by Putin’s Russia. Everyone in the world understands this simple fact apart from Donald Trump. https://t.co/o79i2DcAfT — Larry the Cat (@Number10cat) April 14, 2025

5.

It’s only because Trump says so many bizarre & wrong things every day that this is not immediately leading to impeachment, either for mental incompetence or treason. He’s repeating Russian propaganda everyone knows is false. There’s no deal or art here, just lies. — Garry Kasparov (@Kasparov63) April 14, 2025

6.

A day after Russia committed war crimes in Ukraine, and Trump is again attacking Zelenskyy – sounding indistinguishable from a commentator on Russian state TV. And repeating the Kremlin lie that Ukraine started this war. Trump casts shame on himself and our country. https://t.co/TSUiIVhUiG — Adam Schiff (@SenAdamSchiff) April 14, 2025

7.

Absolutely unhinged. Trump is blaming the start of the war on Zelenskyy – a guy who was still doing comedy shows in Russia back in 2014, when the war actually started. And, as predicted, Trump isn’t willing to sell Ukraine weapons. Agent Krasnov is truly living up to his name. https://t.co/Uefzb6p0ve — Pekka Kallioniemi (@P_Kallioniemi) April 14, 2025

8.