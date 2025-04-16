25 of the funniest posts we’ve seen on Bluesky this week

Social Media Bluesky

Welcome to the Thursdayest Wednesday of the year – if you live in the UK or Ireland and are reading this on the day it’s published.

As we head rapidly, but not rapidly enough, towards the long Easter weekend, maybe take five minutes to have a look at the funny things we’ve spotted on Bluesky in the past seven days. You might find someone new to follow.

1.

a lot of people struggle with replacing the duvet cover after a wash but i discovered the simple trick all the pros use, which is to stare at it helplessly until your wife does it for you — Frances Meh (@francesmeh.reviews) April 14, 2025 at 4:31 AM

2.

God, who is all-powerful and all-knowing, invented prayers just because He likes to hear me beg. — (@sundaedivine.bsky.social) April 13, 2025 at 10:59 AM

3.

I'm so used to bar bathrooms with cutesy signs that I had to stop here and ask myself if I was a Mario or a Wario [image or embed] — Ryan North (@ryannorth.ca) April 13, 2025 at 4:33 AM

4.

The Insect House is closed on Thursday. That's the day we tell the baby praying mantises what happened to daddy. — Greeneville Zoo (@greenevillezoo.bsky.social) April 9, 2025 at 4:07 PM

5.

List of extinct things that should never be brought back from the dead: 3. The Tyrannosaurus Rex

2. The Megalodon

1. Kevin Sorbo's Acting Career — Shade 5 (@shade5.bsky.social) April 8, 2025 at 1:45 PM

6.

Her: Uh. Why do you have a spray bottle of butter on your nightstand? Me: Don't worry. Nothing weird. [opens drawer to reveal several baked potatoes] — johnny (@johnnyfrittata.bsky.social) January 21, 2025 at 10:44 PM

7.

"just buy stuff that's made in the US!" okay, enjoy existing on corn, livestock feed, and christmas trees — Emily Darling (@radicaldreamer.bsky.social) April 9, 2025 at 2:39 PM

8.

9.

10.

ME: “home” is singular because it has “me” in it and “house” is plural because it has “us” in it TEACHER: that’s really not how home schooling works — FROVO (@frovo.bsky.social) April 13, 2025 at 11:03 PM

11.

The fact that “All that’s missing is the sea” at Club Tropicana, but you can “watch the waves break on the bay” is why I have trust issues — Craig Deeley (@craiguito.bsky.social) April 14, 2025 at 11:15 AM

12.