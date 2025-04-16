US el salvador JD Vance

JD Vance accused Trump’s critics of wanting the US to ‘invade El Salvador’ and was brutally owned into next year

John Plunkett. Updated April 16th, 2025

You will probably be aware of the barely believable story of the American father who was deported to an El Salvador mega-prison by mistake and is now stuck there because Donald Trump’s administration is refusing to help get him back.

Kilmar Ábrego García is one of hundreds of foreign-born men deported to the South American country by Trump, who says he can’t do anything about it because it’s beyond the reach of US jurisdiction despite a 9-0 vote to do so by the Supreme Court

El Salvador, meanwhile, says they can’t return him because that would basically be ‘smuggling’ him into the US. Kafkaesque doesn’t do it justice.

Now JD Vance has put his big brain to the matter, displaying all the compassion, empathy and intelligence that you’d expect.

It prompted this entirely reasonable response …

… to which Vance suggested the US’s only option was an invasion of El Salvador.

And we’re glad he did – in a way – because he ended up owned into next year.

But of all the comebacks this one surely hit hardest. Remember this specimen, and what happened to him?

Nailed it.

Also this.

And this, very much this.

READ MORE

CNN’s Kaitlan Collins fact checked Donald Trump to his face and his response is a chilling reminder of where the White House is right now

Source @Mikel_Jollett