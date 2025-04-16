JD Vance accused Trump’s critics of wanting the US to ‘invade El Salvador’ and was brutally owned into next year

US el salvador JD Vance

You will probably be aware of the barely believable story of the American father who was deported to an El Salvador mega-prison by mistake and is now stuck there because Donald Trump’s administration is refusing to help get him back.

Kilmar Ábrego García is one of hundreds of foreign-born men deported to the South American country by Trump, who says he can’t do anything about it because it’s beyond the reach of US jurisdiction despite a 9-0 vote to do so by the Supreme Court

El Salvador, meanwhile, says they can’t return him because that would basically be ‘smuggling’ him into the US. Kafkaesque doesn’t do it justice.

Now JD Vance has put his big brain to the matter, displaying all the compassion, empathy and intelligence that you’d expect.

The entire American media and left wing industrial complex has decided the most important issue today is that the Trump admin deported an MS-13 gang member (and illegal alien) https://t.co/SFExbBxohM — JD Vance (@JDVance) April 15, 2025

It prompted this entirely reasonable response …

No, the most important issue is that the Supreme Court ruled by a 9-0 decision that you must return him. Trump is not a dictator or a king. He’s a president and a president must follow the Supreme Court’s ruling. If he does not, he must be removed from power. It’s that simple. — Mikel Jollett (@Mikel_Jollett) April 15, 2025

… to which Vance suggested the US’s only option was an invasion of El Salvador.

Are you proposing that we invade El Salvador to retrieve a gang member with no legal right to be in our country? Where in the Supreme Court’s decision does it require us to do that? — JD Vance (@JDVance) April 15, 2025

And we’re glad he did – in a way – because he ended up owned into next year.

No, the ruling states clearly that you are required to take steps to facilitate his return and update the court on your progress. You have plenty of tools at your disposal (diplomatic and otherwise) to do this without invading El Salvador. You, of course, KNOW THIS because you… — Mikel Jollett (@Mikel_Jollett) April 15, 2025

Hey dipshit, no one believes this. We know you can get him back we know you are paying to have him in the gulag in El Salvador. Go get him back fuck face and do it quickly. — Pisco (@PiscoLitty) April 15, 2025

You literally paid El Salvador to house these prisoners. Simply ask for him back. — Ed Krassenstein (@EdKrassen) April 15, 2025

Are you telling me that Trump asked for His return and President Bukele refused? Yes or no? — Brian Krassenstein (@krassenstein) April 15, 2025

The guy was illegally deported. The Court said fix it. And JD Vance’s big-brain move is “invade?” We’ve got toddlers with better conflict resolution. — Alex Cole (@acnewsitics) April 15, 2025

But of all the comebacks this one surely hit hardest. Remember this specimen, and what happened to him?

That’s so weird because you think you can’t ask El Salvador to return the man wrongly deported from Maryland when just last month you asked Romania to release a convicted rapist and sex trafficker. Or did you forget already? https://t.co/XygYByiRJK pic.twitter.com/dPw5yosCY7 — Mikel Jollett (@Mikel_Jollett) April 15, 2025

Nailed it.

That one’s gonna sting. Great job Mikel. If the politicians don’t have the balls, we need people like you. Thank you! — Maxine M (@MaxineMountney) April 15, 2025

Also this.

Vance’s favorite demagogic tactic, which he brings to every argument, is to reshape his opponent’s position in an absurdly extreme and preposterous way so he gets to argue with a fictitious person who doesn’t exist. It would take one phone call from Trump – everyone knows that. pic.twitter.com/iYIeHmv6et — Ron Filipkowski (@RonFilipkowski) April 15, 2025

And this, very much this.

Once again, if this guy had just been deported, this would not be a story. The reason it's important is that Trump has sent this guy to prison for life, even though he was never even arrested for anything, let alone convicted, in the 14 years he was in the U.S. https://t.co/YWYKtPQUD1 — James Surowiecki (@JamesSurowiecki) April 15, 2025

