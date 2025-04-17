RFK Jr’s vile untruths about autism got just the responses they deserved – 17 devastating and totally on-point takedowns

Science donald trump RFK Jr.

A striking difference between Donald Trump’s first and second terms in the White House is that this time he is surrounded by people too scared – or too stupid – to say no to him.

Which brings us neatly to Trump’s health secretary, the anti-scientists’ anti-scientist, Robert F Kennedy Jr, who’s been wanging on about one of his favourite topics, autism.

And if there was 52 seconds which sums up the state of Trump’s America right now, it’s surely this.

RFK JR: And these are kids who will never pay taxes, they’ll never hold a job, they’ll never play baseball, they’ll never write a poem. They’ll never go out on a date. Many of them will never use a toilet unassisted pic.twitter.com/8T3hcYYn9O — Acyn (@Acyn) April 16, 2025

And the utterly vile untruths got just the responses they deserved, invariably brutal, often very moving and just plain devastating.

My son is autistic. He paid taxes last year. He has a job. He is going to college. He’s is an Eagle Scout. https://t.co/19VJ1v38Pu — Nathan Strang (@NavyStrang) April 16, 2025

Autistic people pay taxes. Autistic people work. Autistic people fall in love. RFK Jr. just doesn’t see them as human. That’s the problem. — Nikos Unity (@nikosunity) April 16, 2025

This is my 31 autistic son Kelsey. He’s kinder than any republican. He works every day. Pays taxes. Spends hours a day learning. Helps others. And is way smarter than RFK will ever be. https://t.co/Lln1AY1gHy pic.twitter.com/khepTkhlO4 — Rob Wood (@MediawatchNw) April 17, 2025

What a fucking dumb ass! There are millions of functioning autistic people working, living and paying taxes. Autistic people lead normal lives! This worm brained idiot is a disgrace to the Kennedy name and legacy! — SouthernBama (@bamabellesouth) April 16, 2025

Thinking of my friend @hollyrpeete who has raised a productive, amazing autistic son, who is fearless, gainfully employed and pays taxes. These were disgusting, irresponsible comments by someone who is charged with overseeing public health for hundreds of millions of people. He… https://t.co/qD85ZqfU6C — Jemele Hill (@jemelehill) April 17, 2025

the first thing he mentions being children with autism “will never pay taxes” tells you everything you need to know about what he truly cares about. …and is also factually incorrect. https://t.co/ZiTUqVazZW — maha (@mahaaaay) April 16, 2025

(Non sports post)

This my son. He has autism. He is teaching himself piano and learns songs by ear. He taught himself to read at 2 years old. He’s in the 94th percentile for math. There’s challenges, but he’s the best thing my life. There’s nothing wrong with him.

Fuck you RFK. https://t.co/H1GS8VOCTf pic.twitter.com/0wX34OAoGQ — Trevor McCue (@trevormccue) April 16, 2025

