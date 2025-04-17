US donald trump Karoline Leavitt

The White House has a new way of dealing with the questions they don’t like and it’s a proper eye-opener

John Plunkett. Updated April 17th, 2025

Donald Trump’s White House press secretary Karoline Leavitt has made quite the name for herself in the first few months of the president’s second coming.

But people detected a sign in the last day or so that maybe – just maybe – she was running out of answers. Like this moment, for instance, highlighted by the estimable @atrupar over on Twitter.

And we mention it because of this moment when Leavitt asked journalists if they had any questions before she took her leave and, well, it’s a proper eye-opener.

Was it just us or did anyone else hear the reporter say ‘I have a question?’

And here are just a few of the responses it prompted.

Source @Acyn