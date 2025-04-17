US donald trump Karoline Leavitt
The White House has a new way of dealing with the questions they don’t like and it’s a proper eye-opener
Donald Trump’s White House press secretary Karoline Leavitt has made quite the name for herself in the first few months of the president’s second coming.
But people detected a sign in the last day or so that maybe – just maybe – she was running out of answers. Like this moment, for instance, highlighted by the estimable @atrupar over on Twitter.
Swan to Leavitt: “The president has long said that it would be an abuse of power for a president to direct prosecutors to investigate him. Last week, President Trump explicitly directed the DOJ to scrutinize Chris Krebs … how is that not an abuse of power?” (Note that Leavitt… pic.twitter.com/uuBRIeqrGw
— Aaron Rupar (@atrupar) April 15, 2025
And we mention it because of this moment when Leavitt asked journalists if they had any questions before she took her leave and, well, it’s a proper eye-opener.
Leavitt: Does anyone have questions? No?
Reporter: I have a question.
Leavitt: No, anybody? pic.twitter.com/6j31OGmCTz
— Acyn (@Acyn) April 16, 2025
Was it just us or did anyone else hear the reporter say ‘I have a question?’
And here are just a few of the responses it prompted.
Wow, so they get to chose who gets to ask questions??? This fucking administration is a joke!
— Ðoge~Panda (@topherAlba26) April 16, 2025
What a shameless loser. https://t.co/AmXqtYcZ9B
— Fred Wellman (@FPWellman) April 16, 2025
So telling when you call yourselves “the most transparent administration ever” but won’t take questions from reporters
— Simon (@SimonUTD11) April 16, 2025
Lot 665.
A papier-mâché musical box in the shape of a barrel organ.
Attached: the figure of a monkey in Persian robes playing the cymbals. https://t.co/s9sTJiyKvG
— weisselberger (@weisselbergers) April 17, 2025
every day I somehow hate her even more
— Angelica Reed (@Angelica_Reed1) April 16, 2025
This is the freedom of expression that now prevails in the USA….. https://t.co/z3UHd19jr9
— Ingrid Fuhrmann (@IngridFuhrmann3) April 17, 2025
What’s th e point of even having a Press Conference if you can’t answer questions? These people are
— Sheree’ Woke AF (@ShereeWokeAF) April 16, 2025
It would be nice if just once all the reporters just do a blanket protest and not show up to this circus. https://t.co/WfkxUDULa6
— hina ansari (@hinapansari) April 16, 2025
She’s so cringe.
— Lucas Sanders ️ (@LucasSa56947288) April 16, 2025
Source @Acyn