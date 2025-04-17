The White House has a new way of dealing with the questions they don’t like and it’s a proper eye-opener

US donald trump Karoline Leavitt

Donald Trump’s White House press secretary Karoline Leavitt has made quite the name for herself in the first few months of the president’s second coming.

But people detected a sign in the last day or so that maybe – just maybe – she was running out of answers. Like this moment, for instance, highlighted by the estimable @atrupar over on Twitter.

Swan to Leavitt: “The president has long said that it would be an abuse of power for a president to direct prosecutors to investigate him. Last week, President Trump explicitly directed the DOJ to scrutinize Chris Krebs … how is that not an abuse of power?” (Note that Leavitt… pic.twitter.com/uuBRIeqrGw — Aaron Rupar (@atrupar) April 15, 2025

And we mention it because of this moment when Leavitt asked journalists if they had any questions before she took her leave and, well, it’s a proper eye-opener.

Leavitt: Does anyone have questions? No? Reporter: I have a question. Leavitt: No, anybody? pic.twitter.com/6j31OGmCTz — Acyn (@Acyn) April 16, 2025

Was it just us or did anyone else hear the reporter say ‘I have a question?’

And here are just a few of the responses it prompted.

Wow, so they get to chose who gets to ask questions??? This fucking administration is a joke! — Ðoge~Panda (@topherAlba26) April 16, 2025

What a shameless loser. https://t.co/AmXqtYcZ9B — Fred Wellman (@FPWellman) April 16, 2025

So telling when you call yourselves “the most transparent administration ever” but won’t take questions from reporters — Simon (@SimonUTD11) April 16, 2025

Lot 665. A papier-mâché musical box in the shape of a barrel organ. Attached: the figure of a monkey in Persian robes playing the cymbals. https://t.co/s9sTJiyKvG — weisselberger (@weisselbergers) April 17, 2025

every day I somehow hate her even more — Angelica Reed (@Angelica_Reed1) April 16, 2025

This is the freedom of expression that now prevails in the USA….. https://t.co/z3UHd19jr9 — Ingrid Fuhrmann (@IngridFuhrmann3) April 17, 2025

What’s th e point of even having a Press Conference if you can’t answer questions? These people are — Sheree’ Woke AF (@ShereeWokeAF) April 16, 2025

It would be nice if just once all the reporters just do a blanket protest and not show up to this circus. https://t.co/WfkxUDULa6 — hina ansari (@hinapansari) April 16, 2025

She’s so cringe. — Lucas Sanders ️ (@LucasSa56947288) April 16, 2025

