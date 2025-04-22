‘Chinese Trump’ absolutely nails how the President is stoking his tariff wars, via this hilarious parody

Entertainment donald trump funny

You’re probably already familiar with Chongqing-based Trump impersonator, Chen Rui, or Ryan, who shares hilarious and incredibly accurate impressions of Donald Trump on TikTok.

He has expertly boiled down (almost literally) the Trump trade war situation into a few sentences, and it’s a fascinating peek into the Trump psyche. See for yourself.

“How about you take six slices and I take four?” “No, no. I take nine and you take one. I’m the boss. I make the rule. If I don’t get most of it, you get none of it.”

That, right there, is the ‘art of the deal’ in a nutshell. TikTok was blown away.

1.



“I take 9, you take 1” is the most authentic Trump line I’ve heard.

Kevin702

2.

“If I don’t get most of it, you get none of it” That’s what Trump would say.

QuantumVibes

3.

This guy is the best Trump ever, omg, I can’t stop laughing.

Gonçalo Soares

4.

Chinese Trump is better than US Trump.

MohammedH

5.

Great explanation, well done, go for the Nobel prize!

Crisciotto

6.

Oh no, Chinese Trump is putting tariffs on the hotpot.

T607

7.

I heard that an American became president by imitating this Chinese person — is that true?

SarahsDream

8.

Unfortunately, that’s exactly what’s happening. – This is actual damage! – Trump: I don’t care.

Taylor

9.

When I close my eyes and listen it’s clearly Donald Trump talking.

Nathalie la joailliere

10.

Oh so Trumpian economics.

Desperado

11.

Trump having a tantrum in all its beauty.

umihan

12.

This guy’s impression is something else, mannerisms, tone, inflection, one of the best Trump impersonators anywhere!



Chuck Game had a sneaking suspicion that it would play out slightly differently.

Trump would walk out and not pay.



Facts.

