Donald Trump said he was ‘looking forward’ to the Pope’s funeral and of all the responses this A++ comeback surely said it best

Millions of Catholics around the world are mourning the death of Pope Francis, who has died at the age of 88.

World leaders have been expressing their condolences after the death of the pontiff, whose popular appeal reached far beyond his global congregation.

And no leader’s message was weirder than – you’re way ahead of us – Donald Trump, who said this.

It’s not just about the exclamation mark, obviously, but it really is the icing on this particular cake.

And it prompted no end of totally on-point responses …

Normal people don’t “look forward” to attending funerals. pic.twitter.com/UzZEVp5buV — Trump’s Lies (Commentary) (@MAGALieTracker) April 21, 2025

English is not my first language, so I must ask: Is it normal to express excitement about a funeral? pic.twitter.com/vOLzB9Iarc — Kate from Kharkiv (@BohuslavskaKate) April 21, 2025

This motherfucker treats Pope funeral like it’s a Mar-a-Lago gala. Pope’s not cold dead yet and Trump’s already RSVP’ing with a smile. ‘We look forward to being there!’ — bro, it’s not a fucking barbecue. This is why the world laughs at us. pic.twitter.com/5Bgbd9vHJc — Mario (@PawlowskiMario) April 21, 2025

Who the fuck “looks forward” to attending a funeral? pic.twitter.com/WalSRG6Lz0 — Jo (@JoJoFromJerz) April 21, 2025

… but surely no-one said it better than this particular establishment with which Trump is more than familiar (no, not the Vatican).

Not as much as we’re looking forward to yours. pic.twitter.com/PwX6mewhKO — Four Seasons Total Landscaping (@TotalSeasons) April 21, 2025

Just the right side of ‘harsh but fair’ we reckon.

Hey Fuckface, there’s one funeral in particular that the world is really really really looking forward to. pic.twitter.com/6p7GQYgJ2U — Canada Hates Trump (@AntiTrumpCanada) April 21, 2025

Seconded.

The vast majority of Americans look forward to your funeral too, asswipe. pic.twitter.com/y9U22usrZS — Scary Larry ✊ (@aintscarylarry) April 21, 2025

Thirded?

I can think of only one funeral I’m looking forward to. https://t.co/XApaf1e250 — Cheri Jacobus (@CheriJacobus) April 22, 2025

That’s enough of that sort of thing now.

