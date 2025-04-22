US donald trump pope

Donald Trump said he was ‘looking forward’ to the Pope’s funeral and of all the responses this A++ comeback surely said it best

John Plunkett. Updated April 22nd, 2025

Millions of Catholics around the world are mourning the death of Pope Francis, who has died at the age of 88.

World leaders have been expressing their condolences after the death of the pontiff, whose popular appeal reached far beyond his global congregation.

And no leader’s message was weirder than – you’re way ahead of us – Donald Trump, who said this.

It’s not just about the exclamation mark, obviously, but it really is the icing on this particular cake.

And it prompted no end of totally on-point responses …

… but surely no-one said it better than this particular establishment with which Trump is more than familiar (no, not the Vatican).

Just the right side of ‘harsh but fair’ we reckon.

Seconded.

Thirded?

That’s enough of that sort of thing now.

