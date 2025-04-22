JD Vance visited the Pope just hours before he died and basically the entirety of the internet said the same thing

US JD Vance pope

Millions of Catholics around the world are in mourning after the death of Pope Francis on Monday.

The 88-year-old pope, who twice almost died when hospitalised with severe pneumonia in February, suffered a stroke and subsequent heart failure, the Vatican said on Monday.

His death came hours after he was visited by JD Vance, the US vice president being one of the last people to see him.

U.S. Vice President JD Vance met briefly with Pope Francis on Sunday to exchange Easter greetings. Read more here: https://t.co/C6CbGxcAev pic.twitter.com/VyqxvZ10A9 — The Associated Press (@AP) April 21, 2025

And pretty much the entire internet – not all of it, obviously – said the same thing.

1.

not him passing away 4 hours after this. jd vance is the anti-christ confirmed https://t.co/xLRiH61IUg — yasmin (@ycsm1n) April 21, 2025

2.

If I was next on JD Vance’s schedule, I would be shaking in my boots pic.twitter.com/rMwDrySFAs — Harrison Krank (@HarrisonKrank) April 21, 2025

3.

If we were on 1600s, they would’ve accused him of witchcraft and burned him in public. I think we should bring that back https://t.co/RSDrSIqpKO — Shiro (@MissPinkElfReal) April 21, 2025

4.

JD touched a trophy and it broke. Then, he touched the pope and he broke. I hope he shakes Donald‘s hand this week… — Jeremy London (@SirJeremyLondon) April 21, 2025

5.

6.

In retrospect, maybe we should have seen this coming. pic.twitter.com/GgKcUFDCiX — Mike Beauvais (@MikeBeauvais) April 21, 2025

7.

But I thought JD did it in the parlor with a sofa. Wait… pic.twitter.com/9nZ4SK2Cbi — Jo (@JoJoFromJerz) April 21, 2025

8.

9.

Pope Francis held on that little bit longer just so we could all point and call JD Vance the Pope Killing Anti-Christ. Best Pope in my lifetime, RIP https://t.co/igGhcMA0vZ — JC (@vernitosl) April 21, 2025

10.

“Your majesty, JD Vance is here to see you and Liz Truss is with him”. pic.twitter.com/f8YLlAr6Ep — KGB_News (TWAT ACCOUNT) (@GBNews23653867) April 21, 2025

11.